Graeme McDowell puts Portrush thoughts to one side at Canadian Open

Think of it as a side bet. If Graeme McDowell plays well enough in the RBC Canadian Open, the rewards could be two-fold: aside from the actual prestigious title, there’s also the potential to earn a place in the field for the 148th Open championship next month, a prize on offer at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontaria, where the leading three players inside the top-10 not already exempt will earn a ticket to Royal Portrush.

If! For the first two rounds, McDowell has played his part in the deal. A second round 67 for a midway total of 132, eight under par, moved the Northern Irishman into the business part of the leaderboard and very much in with a chance to punch the golden ticket for himself.

“I’ve had three or four months wrestling with the Portrush dilemma. I’m thinking of putting a statement out on Twitter and saying, ‘I appreciate everyone’s concern’,” said McDowell. “ The people that think I should get an invite and the people that think I shouldn’t, I hear them. But I’ve pretty much come to terms with the fact that if I play well between now and Portrush I will play. If I don’t play well between now and Portrush I won’t and I’ll deserve not to play.

“I’m okay with that. The R&A don’t have a precedent where they’ve invited guys before and that’s fine. At least I know my fate. I’m going out here trying to win the RBC Canadian Open this week. I could care less about Portrush. I would rather win this week and not play Portrush. That’s the bottom line.”

McDowell’s round – five birdies and two bogeys – kept him very much in contention as he seeks to add the Canadian Open to his win earlier this season in the Dominican Republic. “I feel really, really good going into this weekend. I love the way this course sets up. It’s a great leaderboard . . . my putter remains sort of one of the strengths of my game, and I’m going to have to keep it pretty hot this weekend At eight-under par I’m going to need another eight to have a chance to win.”

Shane Lowry took a share of the lead in the tournament at one stage in his second round after he made an eagle on the fourth hole, his 13th. A run of bogey, par, double-bogey, bogey saw him fall backwards before he closed with a birdie on the ninth, his two-under 68 seeing him join McDowell on eight under.

A run of five birdies in seven holes helped Rory McIlroy move into contention, a four-under 66 leaving him on seven under.

Brandt Snedeker shot a second round 60 for a 36-holes total of 129, 11 under par, to claim the early clubhouse lead, only for Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar to both post 63s to get to 12 under.

Snedeker admitted he had a sub-60 in his mind as he went about his business. “I wasn’t really paying attention [at first]. I was hitting the ball so well off the tee and making so many putts,just trying to put the ball in the green. I knew if I did that I had a good chance. One of those rounds where everything comes together.”