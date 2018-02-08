Rory McIlroy makes a bright start to his PGA Tour season

Rory McIlroy’s debut career appearance in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am - with his father, Gerry, as a playing partner in the team segment - marked the Northern Irishman’s first outing of the season on the PGA Tour and provided further evidence of his well-being as he posted a four under par opening round of 68.

Prior to the tournament - which takes in rounds at famed Pebble Beach links, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula for the first three days before a final round back at Pebble Beach itself - McIlroy had talked of where his destiny would take him:

“I want to be one of the best players to ever have played the game when I decide to call it a day. And I know with the right dedication and working on the right things that that could be achievable for me,” said McIlroy, who has returned reinvigorated and with a new hunger since recovering from the rib injury that disrupted his season through the 2017 campaign.

With top-three finishes in each of the Gulf Swing events on the European Tour, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, indicating his well-being, McIlroy wasted no time in leaving his mark on the his seasonal reappearance on the PGA Tour with an opening birdie on the Par 5 first at Spyglass Hill, one of three he claimed on the outward journey.

Indeed, McIlroy birdied all four of the Par 5s at Spyglass Hill - traditionally the toughest of the three courses used in the tournament - as he stayed very much in touch with clubhouse leaders Kevin Steelman (seven-under-par 65 at Spyglass Hill) and Beau Hossler (65 at Pebble Beach).

McIlroy was four-under through 15 holes before suffering a bogey on the 16th, when his wayward drive finished in a waste area. However, in keeping with his strong form since his return to action, he rallied on the 18th - holing for a birdie which leaves him firmly in the thick of things.

Rory McIlroy watches a putt during his opening round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Without a win since the Tour Championship in 2016, McIlroy - who has factored in an intensive schedule of eight tournaments up to the Masters in April - said of his quest to get back into the winner’s circle: “There’s some other great players and everyone has chances to win every week and the fields are getting so much deeper, so it’s just about putting yourself in the position and the more you do that, the more comfortable you are in that scenario. The desire’s definitely there.”

Shane Lowry holed-out with his approach to the first (his 10th of the round) at Monterrey Peninsula, that opening eagle also helping him to a round of 68 on Thursday. Lowry’s round was bogey-free, and like McIlroy it leaves him in the hunt.

Elwewhere Graeme McDowell - back at the scene of his greatest triumph, when he won the 2010 US Open - opened with a one-under-par 71 at Pebble Beach.

McDowell was bogey-free until he reached the Par 3 17th where he found a greenside bunker and failed to find the putting surface with his recovery in running up a double-bogey five.

Pádraig Harrington had a horror run on his outward nine, including a quadruple bogey eight on the Par 4 fourth at Monterrey Peninsula. The Dubliner covered the front nine in 41 strokes but came home in 34 - four birdies and a bogey - for an opening round of 75 but immediately facing an uphill battle to survive the cut.

Ireland’s other representative, Paul Dunne, matched McDowell with a 71 having started on the Spyglass Hill course. Dunne is playing at the event thanks to a sponsor’s invite.