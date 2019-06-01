Rory McIlroy misses the cut at the Memorial Tournament

Former world number one Martin Kaymer moved into a share of the lead while England’s Justin Rose produced a stellar round of 63 on day two of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

German Kaymar, starting round two on the back nine, followed his opening 67 with a 68, a closing bogey on the par-four ninth the only blemish on his day.

He sits at the top of the leaderboard alongside American Troy Merritt and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, of South Korea, on nine under after 36 holes.

Rory McIlroy’s week is over however, despite an improved second round showing in Dublin. McIlroy followed an opening 75 - in which his driving was awry - with a one under par round of 71.

But it wasn’t quite enough to see him continue into the weekend, and he missed the one over par cut mark by a solitary stroke,

It was Justin Rose who laid claim to the day’s standout round, with the Englishman recovering from a three-over-par first round to move to six under overall.

The 38-year-old mixed two eagles and six birdies with just one bogey en route to a round just two off the course record and sits alongside compatriot Danny Willet three shots back of the leaders.

It was a disappointing day for Scot Russell Knox, however, who started the day three off the lead to drop into a tie for 25th on three under, while five-time winner Tiger Woods finished a shot further back after a round of 72.

Collated second round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour The Memorial Tournament (USA unless stated, par 72):

(a) denotes amateurs

135 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 67 68, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 68 67, Troy Merritt 69 66

136 Jordan Spieth 66 70

137 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 69 68, Bud Cauley 67 70, Adam Scott (Aus) 71 66, Patrick Cantlay 68 69, Rickie Fowler 69 68

138 Andrew Putnam 68 70, Justin Rose (Eng) 75 63, Austin Cook 71 67, Marc Leishman (Aus) 67 71, Danny Willett (Eng) 69 69, 139 Xander Schauffele 69 70, Vaughn Taylor 67 72, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 70

140 Sam Ryder 69 71, David Lipsky 70 70, Gary Woodland 69 71, Brian Harman 71 69, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 70 70, Ryan Moore 65 75, Kevin Streelman 72 68

141 Haotong Li (Chn) 69 72, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 70 71, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71 70, Jason Dufner 72 69, Jim Furyk 72 69, Billy Horschel 71 70, Russell Knox (Sco) 68 73, Corey Conners (Can) 72 69

142 Nick Watney 74 68, Tiger Woods 70 72, Matt Jones (Aus) 75 67, Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 72 70, Joel Dahmen 72 70, Michael Thompson 71 71, Max Homa 70 72, Ryan Armour 71 71, Keith Mitchell 73 69, Sungjae Im (Kor) 72 70, Kevin Kisner 75 67

143 Brian Stuard 78 65, Scott Stallings 69 74, Alex Noren (Swe) 73 70, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 73 70, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 72 71, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 72 71, Ted Potter, Jr. 70 73, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 71 72, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 76 67, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 72 71, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 67 76

144 Peter Malnati 72 72, Jason Kokrak 71 73, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 73 71, Lucas Glover 72 72, Joost Luiten (Ned) 73 71, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 72 72, Brendan Steele 71 73, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 73 71, Bryson DeChambeau 74 70, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 73 71

145 Adam Schenk 71 74, Steve Stricker 69 76, JT Poston 72 73, Pat Perez 75 70, Norman Xiong 72 73, Boo Weekley 74 71, Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 73, Luke Donald (Eng) 72 73, David Lingmerth (Swe) 71 74

The following players missed the cut:

146 Charley Hoffman 73 73, Kyle Stanley 74 72, Aaron Wise 74 72, (a) Justin Suh 74 72, Whee Kim (Kor) 79 67, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 75 71, Michael Kim 71 75, J.J. Spaun 71 75, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 72 74, Brice Garnett 74 72

147 J.B. Holmes 76 71, (a) Jovan Rebula (Rsa) 78 69, Scott Brown 75 72, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 75 72, Branden Grace (Rsa) 75 72, Matt Kuchar 73 74, Bronson Burgoon 73 74

148 Danny Lee (Nzl) 77 71, Keegan Bradley 74 74, Peter Uihlein 77 71, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 75 73, Bill Haas 76 72, Brian Gay 72 76, Chesson Hadley 73 75

149 Jason Day (Aus) 75 74, Harold Varner III 74 75, (a) Alvaro Ortiz (Mex) 74 75, Beau Hossler 82 67, Cameron Champ 72 77, Robert Streb 76 73, Phil Mickelson 70 79, Patton Kizzire 75 74

150 Kelly Kraft 73 77, Charles Howell III 72 78

151 Tony Finau 77 74, Justin Thomas 71 80, Cameron Smith (Aus) 77 74, Andrew Landry 78 73, Matt Every 79 72

152 Talor Gooch 76 76, (a) Will Grimmer 75 77

153 Luke List 77 76, Adam Long 76 77, Sung Kang (Kor) 77 76

158 Martin Trainer 75 83