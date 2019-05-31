Moynihan progresses in Belgian Knockout as Paisley leads the way

Englishman Chris Paisley secured top seeding at the Belgian Knockout after producing back-to-back 65s on Thursday and Friday.

The 33-year-old carded seven birdies and a solitary bogey on day two to finish the traditional stroke play phase of the tournament on 12 under par.

Paisley leads the 64 players — 32 from each side of the draw — who progress to the weekend’s knockout stages.

Gavin Moynihan will be joining Paisley and the rest of the field in the knockouts, after he shot a 69 on Friday to leave himself on three under par for the tournament.

Moynihan made five birdies and dropped twho shots as he finished tied-17th in section B of the draw, with the top 32 progressing into Saturday.

Michael Hoey’s week is over, however, after he struggled to a second round of 74 leaving him stranded near the bottom of the leaderboard.

After his Friday 65, leader Paisley told Sky Sports: “It’s great to play well again. To follow up a low round with another one is great.

“You try to win every week and this week is a bit of a different one, slightly annoying that those two rounds are going to be basically wiped clean.

“I’m playing well, I enjoy match play, I enjoy the course so I’ve got a chance.”

Early starter Anton Karlsson was a single shot behind Paisley on 11 under, with Justin Walters and Espen Kofstad in a tie for third two strokes further back.

In-form Scot Robert MacIntyre, who has finished runner-up in each of his last two starts on the European Tour, was in a share of seventh alongside Englishmen David Horsey and Oliver Wilson.

Collated second round scores & totals in the European Tour Belgian Knockout(Gbr & Irl unless stated, par 71):

(a) denotes amateurs

130 Chris Paisley 65 65

131 Anton Karlsson (Swe) 63 68

133 Justin Walters (Rsa) 66 67, Espen Kofstad (Nor) 66 67

134 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa) 65 69, Darius Van Driel (Ned) 69 65

135 Gavin Green (Mal) 69 66, David Horsey 66 69, Robert MacIntyre 66 69, Oliver Wilson 67 68

136 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 65 71, Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 70 66, Ashley Chester 68 68, Hugo Leon (Chi) 69 67, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 67 69, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 69 67

137 Sihwan Kim (USA) 67 70, Oliver Fisher 68 69, Jeff Winther (Den) 67 70, Ewen Ferguson 70 67, Kevin Hesbois (Bel) 68 69, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 67 70, Alexander Levy (Fra) 70 67

138 Jake McLeod (Aus) 69 69, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 69 69, Marcel Siem (Ger) 71 67, Richard McEvoy 71 67, Gregory Havret (Fra) 69 69, Ben Evans 70 68, Louis De Jager (Rsa) 70 68, Richie Ramsay 70 68, Matthew Southgate 70 68, Anders Hansen (Den) 71 67, Nacho Elvira (Spa) 70 68

139 Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 66 73, Gavin Moynihan 70 69, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 72 67, David Law 71 68, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 71 68, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 67 72, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 70 69, Tom Murray 73 66, JC Ritchie (Rsa) 66 73, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 69 70, Thomas Detry (Bel) 67 72

140 Stanislav Matus (Cze) 69 71, Renato Paratore (Ita) 70 70, Jack Singh Brar 71 69, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 71 69, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 76 64, Pedro Oirol (Spa) 70 70, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 70 70, Grant Forrest 71 69, Kristian Krogh Johannessen (Nor) 68 72, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 69 71, Fillippo Bergamaschi (Ita) 72 68, Oscar Lengden (Swe) 71 69, Max Orrin 74 66, Lasse Jensen (Den) 71 69

141 Steven Brown 73 68, Sam Horsfield 70 71, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 74 67, Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 70 71, Daniel Gavins 71 70, Adam Bland (Aus) 69 72, James Morrison 72 69, Tom Lewis 72 69, Stuart Manley 69 72, Matthew Nixon 73 68, Victor Perez (Fra) 72 69, Alejandro Canizares (Spa) 72 69, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 72 69, Romain Langasque (Fra) 73 68

142 Niklas Lemke (Swe) 72 70, Romain Wattel (Fra) 72 70, Lee Slattery 71 71, George Coetzee (Rsa) 71 71, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 77 65, Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 69 73, Ivan Cantero Guitierrez (Spa) 72 70, Robert Rock 74 68, John Catlin (USA) 69 73, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 68 74, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 74 68, Max Schmitt (Ger) 71 71, Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 71 71

143 Pedro Figueiredo (Por) 72 71, Deyen Lawson (Aus) 69 74, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus) 73 70, Brett Rumford (Aus) 71 72, Maximillan Kieffer (Ger) 73 70, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 71 72, Rowin Caron (Ned) 70 73, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 75 68, Oliver Farr 71 72, Jamie Donaldson 71 72, Austin Connelly (Can) 72 71, Scott Gregory 76 67, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 72 71

144 Jonathan Thomson 73 71, Fredrik Nilehn (Swe) 74 70, Jose-Filipe Lima (Por) 70 74, Joachim B Hansen (Den) 71 73, S.S.P. Chawrasia (Ind) 73 71, Marco Iten (Swi) 74 70, Liam Johnston 73 71, Matthis Besard (a) (Bel) 74 70, David Drysdale 69 75, Ben Stow 73 71

145 Christofer Blomstrand (Swe) 71 74, Yente Van Doren (a) (Bel) 74 71, Joel Girrbach (Swi) 71 74, Michael Hoey 71 74, Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa) 71 74, Marcus Fraser (Aus) 75 70

146 Asaf Cohen (Isr) 70 76, Jinho Choi (Kor) 71 75, Christopher Mivis (Bel) 75 71, Hugues Joannes (Bel) 73 73, Bradley Dredge 71 75, Kim Koivu (Fin) 73 73, Ross McGowan 74 72, Phachara Khongwatmai (Tha) 74 72

147 Per Langford (Swe) 76 71, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 74 73, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 78 69

148 David Borda (Spa) 74 74, Cllum Shinkwin 76 72, Jack Senior 75 73

149 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 68 81, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 73 76, Adri Arnaus (Spa) 73 76, Henric Sturehed (Swe) 74 75

150 Jean De Wouters (a) (Bel) 76 74, Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 72 78

151 Marc Warren 73 78

152 Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 75 77

153 Petr Gal (Cze) 75 78