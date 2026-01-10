Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for seven counties on Sunday

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for seven Irish counties on Sunday with strong and gusty southwest winds forecast.

The warning for counties Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim comes into effect from 4pm tomorrow and will expire at 10pm.

The forecaster warns that travelling conditions may be difficult and advises there may be some wave overtopping, loose objects displaced and some fallen trees and branches.

Saturday will be another cold day with frost, ice and fog or freezing fog in parts of the north midlands and east slowly clearing over the morning. It will be dry with some sunny spells for most for a time, but there will still be scattered showers this morning, mainly in Ulster and parts of the west, a few heavy and wintry in the north.

The forecaster says cloud will build from the west with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west through the afternoon and evening. It will stay dry for many eastern parts for daylight hours.

Highest temperatures will be four to nine degrees, coldest in the northeast, with the higher temperatures in the southwest. Winds will be light southwesterly or variable, becoming south to southeast later and freshening a little further west.

The weather will be cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle along with some hill and coastal mist and fog. It will become rather windy with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and occasionally gusty.

Lowest temperatures will be two to five degrees in the north and east initially, but between six and nine degrees elsewhere, with those less cold conditions extending to all areas overnight.

Tomorrow will be much milder than recent days with highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees. It will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, along with some hill and coastal mist and fog.

Some drier spells will develop in parts, especially during the morning, before more rain moves up from the south through the afternoon, becoming heavy at times.

It will become windy again through the afternoon and evening, with south to southwest winds increasing strong and gusty and reaching near gale to gale force in Atlantic coastal areas.