Leinster v La Rochelle live updates: Champions Cup clash from the Aviva Stadium

Starting with the team news and it’s safe to say Leinster are depleted. At one point the bookies had them as 20-point favourites. Then we saw the injured list. There seems to be barely a prop in the building these days, with Lansdowne clubman Jerry Cahir back on the bench while academy tighthead Andrew Sparrow has also been summoned into a replacement role. Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani are all on the injured list. Elsewhere, RG Snyman, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe also find themselves in the physio room. Alongside longer term absentees Jamie Osborne and Hugo Keenan. JJ Kenny gets a European debut in Lowe’s absence on the wing. Paddy McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson start at prop. Sam Prendergast gets the nod at 10 ahead of Harry Byrne while Rieko Ioane lines out at 13.