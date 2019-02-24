Leona Maguire slips down the leaderboard with closing 75 in Australia

Leona Maguire carded a final round of 75 at the Australian Ladies Classic to slip down the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 20th at three over par, 11 shots behind eventual winner Marianne Skarpnord.

Playing in her first Ladies European Tour event since securing her card the Cavan golfer went into the final round inside the top-10 and on the fringes of contention but two bogeys in her opening three holes set her back.

Another bogey at the 13th, combined with no birdies in her final round, led to a disappointing finish which saw her pick up a cheque for AUS$3,182.61.

Skarpnord took the title by two shots from Nuria Iturrios of Spain with late birdies at the 17th and 18th.