Leona Maguire slips down the leaderboard with closing 75 in Australia

Cavan golfer finished in a tie for 20th at three over par

Leona Maguire recorded a tied-20th finish at the Australian Ladies Classic on the LET. Photo: Getty Images

Leona Maguire recorded a tied-20th finish at the Australian Ladies Classic on the LET. Photo: Getty Images

 

Leona Maguire carded a final round of 75 at the Australian Ladies Classic to slip down the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 20th at three over par, 11 shots behind eventual winner Marianne Skarpnord.

Playing in her first Ladies European Tour event since securing her card the Cavan golfer went into the final round inside the top-10 and on the fringes of contention but two bogeys in her opening three holes set her back.

Another bogey at the 13th, combined with no birdies in her final round, led to a disappointing finish which saw her pick up a cheque for AUS$3,182.61.

Skarpnord took the title by two shots from Nuria Iturrios of Spain with late birdies at the 17th and 18th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.