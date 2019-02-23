Leona Maguire moves into top 10 on Ladies European Tour debut

She took full advantage of Saturday’s early start at the Australian Ladies Classic

Leona Maguire is into the top 10 in the Australian Ladies Classic. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Playing in her first Ladies European Tour event, Leona Maguire is inside the top 10 after the third round at the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic.

The Cavan native carded a brilliant four-under par 68 in Saturday’s round, leaving her level par overall - six shots off Madelene Sagstrom at the top of the leaderboard.

The former world amateur number one was among the later starters on Friday and struggled to a 75 in difficult conditions at Bonville Golf Resort. Talking after the round she said she’s been unlucky with the draw, having to contend with rough winds on her way in.

She took full advantage then of Saturday’s early start. Aside from a bogey on the sixth hole, Maguire was flawless with five birdies coming on the seventh, eighth, 12th, 14th and the 18th holes.

