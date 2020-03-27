June’s US Open becomes the third Major to be postponed

Tournament in New York is moved back with British Open yet to be delayed by coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Gary Woodland is the defending US Open champion after his win at Pebble Beach last year. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

The US Open, originally scheduled to be played June 18th-21st at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

The event will instead take place “later in the summer” but the location will not change, the newspaper said, citing sources with knowledge of the USGA’s plans.

New York has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has infected more than 82,000 people and killed more than 1,000 in the United States so far.

The tournament becomes the third of golf’s four major championships affected by the health crisis, after April’s Masters and May’s PGA Championship were previously postponed.

The PGA Tour, which runs the weekly circuit of non-Majors and has less wiggle-room to reschedule, has been shut down through at least mid-May, with nine tournaments cancelled.

