Matt Fitzpatrick shows touch of class after missing out on Players title to Cameron Young

England's Matt Fitzpatrick walks the 18th hole during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick demonstrated a touch of class in dealing with losing out to Cameron Young down the stretch of a riveting finale to The Players at TPC Sawgrass, where – and it seems there always has to be one – he became the touchpaper for many of the American fans supporting their man.

In the immediate aftermath, one of Fitzpatrick’s first acts was to approach Young’s parents, who were greenside, to congratulate them on their son’s biggest win of his PGA Tour career so far.

And, taking the approach of going high when others go low, Fitzpatrick’s reaction to the fans booing and jeering him on the 18th was a lesson to many others.

Matt Fitzpatrick congratulates the Young family despite coming up one shot short ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7EPnNRNju0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2026

“The crowd, that was literally child’s play compared to Bethpage [at last year’s Ryder Cup]. If they think that that was anything, then they need to reassess. Get yourself up to New York [level]!” quipped Fitzpatrick, adding: “I knew it was coming. I had it with Jordan Spieth in 2023 [at the RSM Classic]. Yeah, it’s funny to me. I find it hilarious.”

Fitzpatrick’s reward financially was to pocket a pay-day of $2.22 million for his runner-up finish to Young and to move from 24th to 15th on the official world rankings. The Englishman also moved up the FedEx Cup standings in to eighth place.

Lauren Walsh links up with The Island as touring professional

Onwards and upwards for Lauren Walsh, who – in her first LPGA Tour event in the United States at this week’s Fortinet Founders Cup in California – will be sporting a brand new Ping bag fresh with the branding of The Island Golf Club.

Lauren Walsh will be in action this week at the Fortinet Founders Cup in California. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, having earned her full card at Q-Series, Walsh’s partnership with the north Dublin links has been formalised as the Kildare woman has been announced as The Island’s official touring professional.

“We are incredibly proud to formally announce our partnership with Lauren. Her work ethic, humility and competitive spirit embody everything we stand for as a club,” said club president, Donal Boyle, of the new tie-up.

A member of Castlewarden Golf Club in her amateur days, Walsh also joined The Island a decade ago for links experience and, as well as being a playing ambassador, also intends to use the club’s facilities when at home during tournament commitments.

Walsh opened her season with a tied-25th finish in the Saudi Ladies International on the LET and then finished 75th on her LPGA Tour debut in the Blue Bay LPGA in China earlier this month.

Leona Maguire – who had a best finish of T-18 in the Blue Bay in her three appearances on the Asian Swing of the LPGA Tour – is also in the field this week for the Founders at Menlo Park in California.

Word of Mouth

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of The Pplayers Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

“It’s not easy to have a coach be there with you for however many hours in a day, right, every single day. My dad would be the one that would be pretty much there kind of seeing what he can do to improve in the game. It was a lot of trial and error, so we had to kind of learn and figure out what worked for us.” – PGA Tour rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju on why he never had a professional coach, relying on his father and YouTube to hone his swing. The Canadian’s tied-5th finish in The Players saw him jump from 216th to 145th on the updated world rankings.

By the Numbers: 375

Cameron Young drives on the 18th tee during the final round of The Players Championship. Photograph: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Cameron Young’s drive on the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass in the final round of The Players measured 375 yards, the longest tee shot on the treacherous closing hole in the ShotLink era (the shot-measuring data used on the PGA Tour since 2003). “The over arching thought is ... I’m going to hit the best shot of my life here!” revealed Young of his thought process on the tee.

On this day: March 17th, 1902

Robert Tyre Jones Jnr – better known in his golfing career as Bobby Jones – was born on St Patrick’s Day, 1902 in Atlanta, Georgia, and was prompted to take up golf to help him overcome health issues in his youth.

Bobby Jones after winning the 1927 Open Championship at St Andrews with a record score of 285. Photograph: Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Jones would become one of the most influential men in the history of the sport, as a player – remaining amateur through his playing career but still winning three Claret Jugs at The Open Championship and four US Opens along with five US Amateur and one British Amateur – but subsequently as an instructor and golf club designer.

In fact, Jones – who was a lawyer by profession – turned professional after he finished playing in order to be allowed to give instruction under the rules at the time.

Perhaps Jones’s greatest legacy was in founding and helping to design Augusta National Golf Club and to be one of the co-founders of the Masters tournament.

Social Swing

Solid week here at @THEPLAYERS, always an amazing experience. With this past Friday being 4 months post surgery, I’m very proud of myself for being back in contention again. Huge congrats to Cam on his win, very well deserved. Time to sharpen up a few things and do a quick reset before hitting one of my favorite courses of the year. On to @Valspar Championship – Justin Thomas after an impressive rebound to finish T-8th at Sawgrass.

Good things come in 3s? Beers on me again I guess!!!!!! Let’s gooooooo! @SmashGC https://t.co/Wnl0znlJWD — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) March 13, 2026

Good things come in 3s? Beers on me I guess!!!! Let’s gooooooo! – Graeme McDowell after getting a second ace in two weeks on the LIV circuit, following up one at Hong Kong with one in Singapore. He’ll get the chance to complete the hat-trick in South Africa this week.

From API to The Players to Ubering to a Monday qualifier #playbetter – PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen on his journey from a signature event at Bay Hill to the flagship event at Sawgrass to trying to qualify for the Valspar.

Know the Rules

Q In stroke play, a player plays a left-handed stroke with the back of the head of a right-handed club. What is the ruling?

A There is no penalty. This is covered under Rule 10.1a: the player must fairly strike at the ball with any part of the head of the club such that there is only momentary contact between the club and the ball and must not push, scrape or scoop the ball.

In the Bag: Cameron Young – The Players Championship

Driver: Titleist GT3 (10.25°)

3-Wood: Titleist GT1 (14.5°)

Hybrid: Titleist GT1 (20°)

Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 631.CY Prototype (6-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 (48°, 52° and 57°), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (62°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot