Golf

Rory McIlroy’s Masters menu includes tribute to his mother Rosie’s cooking

Dates stuffed with goats cheese will be on the appetisers with wagyu filet mignon and fillet of seared salmon for the mains

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters at Augusta. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters at Augusta. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Philip Reid
Wed Mar 18 2026 - 15:181 MIN READ

Rory McIlroy has gone for an upmarket menu for his champions dinner at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, which will include one of his mother’s specialities – Rosie’s dates stuffed with goats cheese – as part of the appetisers.

And while Irish champ, an Ulster potato mainstay, will feature among the sides, there will be no Irish stew or Ulster fry among the mains.

Indeed, McIlroy has borrowed recipes from some of his favourite restaurants to host his fellow Masters champions with the two main options being Wagu filet mignon and fillet of seared salmon.

The appetisers include Rosie’s dates dish along with yellowfin tuna, peach and ricotta flatbread and grilled elk sliders.

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“I wanted some personal touches along the way but putting together a good enough menu that everyone would enjoy,” said McIlroy.

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Philip Reid

Philip Reid

Philip Reid is Golf Correspondent of The Irish Times