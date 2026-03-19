Live Ireland squad announcement: Heimir Hallgrímsson to name squad for World Cup playoffs

Republic of Ireland team announcement at 12.15pm

Just a reminder of the actual match details for the upcoming games:

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland, Fortuna Arena, Prague; Thursday, March 26th, kick-off 7.45pm Irish time. Live coverage on RTÉ2.

Republic of Ireland v Denmark/North Macedonia, Aviva Stadium, Dublin; Tuesday, March 31st.

Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky shows a card reading Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Republic of Ireland during the draw for the 2026 World Cup which was held in December. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

If Ireland beat the Czech Republic, the game on March 31st will be a World Cup playoff final against the winner of the Denmark-North Macedonia playoff semi-final (which will be played next Thursday).

If Ireland lose next week, the game at the Aviva will be a international friendly against the losing side from Thursday’s playoff in Copenhagen.

The Czechs named their squad for the playoffs on Tuesday and are boosted by the inclusion of some players who had been injury doubts.

Lyon’s Pavel Sulc, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and West Ham’s Tomas Soucek are all included the 25-man squad named by Czech manager Miroslav Koubek.

[ Czech squad named for World Cup playoff against Republic of IrelandOpens in new window ]

Patrik Schick in action for Bayer Leverkusen during Tuesday's Champions League second-leg Round of 16 fixture against Arsenal. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Gavin Cummiskey reports Heimir Hallgrímsson is going to break from normal procedure in naming his squad this afternoon, by doing just that, naming them.

Hallgrímsson will hold a live press conference at around 12.15pm during which he will list his chosen players, expected to number in the region of 24-25.

Who’s set for inclusion? Gavin believes there are spots for Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman, the only men standing from Ireland’s last appearance at a major tournament, Euro 2016.

Séamus Coleman celebrates after Ireland's win over Hungary in Budapest. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Liam Scales and Festy Ebosele are both unavailable for the Czech game due to suspension, while Evan Ferguson is out of the running as he recovers from a recent ankle surgery, as is Josh Cullen, who suffered an ACL injury in December.

But the “bolt from the blue” is the expected inclusion of QPR’s Harvey Vale after he switched international allegiance from England to Ireland earlier this month.

Read Gavin’s squad preview in full below:

[ Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman in line to return to Ireland squad for World Cup playoff in PragueOpens in new window ]

Good morning! A date we’ve had in the diary since November is fast approaching. On March 26th, the Republic of Ireland face the Czech Republic in a World Cup playoff semi-final, the winner of which will face either Denmark or North Macedonia in a playoff final where the winner will earn a spot at this summer’s World Cup.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson will name his squad for the game shortly after midday. We’ll have live updates as the squad is announced, followed by some reaction and analysis.

The goal that got us here: Troy Parrott scores Ireland’s third goal against Hungary in their Uefa Group F World Cup qualifier in Budapest last November. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Until then, we’ll be going back over how Ireland found their way here – from the lows of Yerevan to the highs of Budapest, and everything you need to know about Ireland’s potential path to the World Cup and what awaits them in the Americas should they qualify.