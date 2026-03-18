Rory McIlroy focused on defending Masters title while still enjoying the champion perks

Rory McIlroy can keep his green jacket in his wardrobe at home for just over two more weeks before returning it to the champions locker room at Augusta National, but the Northern Irishman – with his back injury cleared up – has his sights focused on defending his title next month.

With no plans to add any additional tournaments to his schedule, McIlroy has been busy putting together the menu for the Champions’ Dinner on the Tuesday evening of Masters week, while continuing to prepare for his title defence.

“That little back issue the weekend at Bay Hill threw a spanner in the works, but I seem to have recovered from that pretty quickly.

“I’m really pleased with how my body responded to that little setback and have decided to put some good work in here at home over the next few weeks.

“I’ll make a few trips up to Augusta National to play as well, and obviously I’m really excited to get to the week of the tournament and defend. I know defending the Masters Tournament is a pretty rare feat, and you know, it’s something that I would love,” said McIlroy.

Only three golfers have ever managed to defend their Masters’ titles: Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02), so McIlroy – who completed the career Grand Slam with his win last year – has a challenge ahead.

On the evidence of his Champions Dinner menu, it’s clear that McIlroy will leave no stone unturned in his effort.

With dishes borrowed from his mother’s kitchen and one of the top restaurants in New York, McIlroy has put together a lavish menu for his first hosting of his fellow champions.

Rory McIlroy's Masters dinner menu

It would seem McIlroy had some fun in deciding the food and wines. Among the appetisers are bacon-wrapped dates with goats cheese and almonds, inspired by his mother Rosie, while Irish champ features among the sides. The first course is a yellowfin tuna carpaccio, his go-to at Le Bernardin in New York, while the main course provides a choice between Wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon, followed by a sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

On the champ, McIlroy explained: “When I was a kid, I used to eat champ by the bowlful, so trying to tie in a little bit of my upbringing there.”

The wines include a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild from Pauillac, Bordeaux – which was given to him by Shane Lowry following his Masters win – and a dessert wine from his birth year, 1989.

“And I think every great meal deserved to be finished off with Chateau D’Yquem. It is like liquid gold,” he added of his other choice.

“I didn’t really want to go with a theme,” McIlroy said of his menu. “Hopefully this isn’t my (only) time hosting dinner. I felt this time around, I wanted to do something that I would enjoy but I wanted to do something that all other champions would enjoy as well.”

With the menu decided, McIlroy can switch his thoughts back to his golfing preparations, with no plan to add either of the upcoming PGA Tour events in Texas to his itinerary.

With his Masters defence fast approaching, McIlroy reflected on the two visits he made to the 18th green before ultimately closing the deal to defeat Justin Rose in the playoff last year.

Rory McIlroy on the 18th green after beating Justin Rose in a playoff to win the 2025 Masters. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“The only difference with the three-footer in the playoff rather than the five-footer in regulation is I was sure of the line in the playoff. I was a little bit indecisive with my line or my read in regulation.

“Again, one of the blessings, but also the curses, of going back to Augusta every year is you remember all of these putts, whether it be your putts or other people’s putts that you’ve seen on the coverage.

“I always remember everyone putting from right of that hole location on 18. If they miss it, they miss it high. That was in the back of my head, so I probably gave it a little less break than I maybe would have, and I should have went with my first instinct.”

McIlroy’s win in 2025 came after years of carrying the burden of expectation to Augusta National in his quest for the Career Grand Slam.

Now, does he feel the burden of defending?

“No. This is going to be the first time I drive down Magnolia Lane and it’s all going to be about enjoying my week – enjoying the perks that come along with being a Masters champion, having a parking space in the champions car park to using the champions locker room, hosting the dinner on the Tuesday night.

“I know I get to go back to the Masters Tournament for the rest of my life, and that’s quite a freeing feeling.”