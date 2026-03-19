Demolition of illegally-built Meath home set to begin within hours

Chris and Rose Murray’s home in Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath, on Thursday morning. The couple built the house in 2006 despite being refused planning permission. Photograph: Barry Cronin

The demolition of an illegally-built house that has been the subject to almost 20 years of legal proceedings is set to proceed on Thursday afternoon.

Chris and Rose Murray built the 588sq m (6,220sq ft) house at Faughan Hill, Bohermeen, Navan, in 2006 despite being refused planning permission by Meath County Council.

The couple mounted five unsuccessful retention bids and three failed appeals to keep the home intact.

On Monday, Meath County Council took possession of the home.

Chris Murray said his three children, aged between 19 and 24, were having their breakfast on Monday morning when security men arrived with gardaí. He claimed his children were evicted on the spot and all their belongings remained in the house.

It is understood that ESB will be brought on site on Thursday to cut off electricity to the home before any demolition proceeds, with contractors readied to commence demolition today.

Crowds had gathered on Wednesday night outside the house in anticipation that demolition works would start through a private contractor.

The family gained access to the property late on Wednesday to remove personal belongings after security left the site.

In a statement, Meath County Council said it, alongside An Garda Síochána, had “engaged on site with family and community representatives to facilitate the removal of personal belongings and household items, in line with the court’s direction.”

Photograph: Barry Cronin

It is understood a deadline of 10.30am on Thursday was given to the Murray family to finish removing their personal effects.

Neighbours and extended family assisted in the removal of the belongings, with heavy machinery operated by friends seen entering and leaving the property under Garda supervision.

More than a dozen lorries and vans with security equipment and CCTV vans have arrived on site.

Meath County Council said it was “acting on foot of High Court orders issued on Monday, March 16th, 2026, and Wednesday, March 18th, 2026, in relation to the property at Faughan Hill, Bohermeen.

“Court has directed that the council, with the assistance of An Garda Síochána, take possession of the property and proceed with demolition in accordance with existing court orders.”

The council said it “acknowledges the co-operation of those involved in this process” but declined to comment further due to it being an “ongoing legal matter”.

Speaking on Thursday, Rose Murray said she feared arrest if she returned to Ireland.

“I don’t want to be arrested at Dublin Airport. I am not a criminal. This is a civil matter, it should have been sorted out 20 years ago.”

Murray told Newstalk’s Claire Byrne Show that she and her husband knew they had made a mistake.

“It was too big. We put our hands up 20 years ago to say we’re trying to fix the situation, but there’s no negotiating with them,” she said.

Murray said they had two live appeals before the European Court of Human Rights, but in the meantime they would just have to move on with their lives.

She did not know where they were going to go.

While Chris Murray said on Wednesday that the family was staying in a bed-and-breakfast in Kells and was now homeless, she told Byrne they were staying with friends.

When asked if they would go to a B&B, Murray said they would not.

[ Gardaí unable to locate couple whose Meath home was built without permission, judge toldOpens in new window ]

“The children are not going to go to a B&B in this day and age with all the homeless people, refugees coming into the country. It’s barbaric that you can pay your taxes in this country all your life and then be treated like that and put into a bed-and-breakfast.”

She said she would not watch the house being demolished. “I’m staying away until the order is lifted for my arrest so that I can actually come into the country.”