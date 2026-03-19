Revenue at Three Ireland rises in 2025

Elaine Carey, chief executive of Three Ireland: “We want to broaden and enhance our offering to customers even further, and this will be a key focus for us in 2026.”

Revenue at telecoms company Three Ireland rose 1 per cent last year as the company continued to grow its customer base.

The company said revenue for 2025 was €635 million, up from €630 million a year earlier, showing a slowing from the prior year’s pace.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 2 per cent to €179 million, with positive margin growth offset by slightly higher operating costs for the year.

The group said its contract customer base rose 9 per cent, or more than 450,000 customers, on 2024. Although the rate of growth moderated from 2024, Three Ireland had a customer base of more than 5.4 million, with almost 50 per cent of the mobile market by the final quarter of 2025 according to ComReg’s latest report.

That rise was fuelled by further growth in the business to business market, with Three’s share of the internet of things (IoT) market standing at more than 80 per cent.

The company has invested almost €2 billion in its Irish business to date, with €1.2 billion invested since 2015. Last year, it had an overall capital expenditure of €87 million, including network investment and energy saving measures. That is slightly behind previous years, when spending was around €95 million.

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Chief executive of Three Ireland Elaine Carey said the company was pleased with the financial results, with strong operational performance and healthy consumer demand supported by continued investment in its network.

“We want to broaden and enhance our offering to customers even further, and this will be a key focus for us in 2026,” she said.

“The investment we are making underpins Ireland’s competitiveness and resilience in an ever-more connected world and economy. In 2026 and beyond, we will keep building on the investments we have made, enabling businesses of all sizes to grow employment and their economic contribution still further.”