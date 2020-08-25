Ireland disability golf star Brendan Lawlor raring to go on European Tour debut

22-year-old, who turned pro last September, will make Tour bow at the Belfry this week

Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor will make his European Tour debut this week. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor, who is one of the world’s top disabled golfers, will make his European Tour debut in the ISPS Handa UK Championship at The Belfry this week.

Lawlor turned professional in September last year, shortly after winning the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) Scottish Open, which was played over the same course at the Renaissance Club used for the ASI Scottish Open.

The 22-year-old, who is currently fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

“I am really looking forward to making my European Tour debut at the ISPS Handa UK Championship and competing alongside some of the best players in the world,” said Lawlor, who is sponsored by the tournament’s title partner.

“To have the opportunity to represent disability golfers across the world is a fantastic honour and I hope to have a solid few rounds to showcase that disability golfers are talented in their own right.

“I can’t thank Dr Handa and ISPS Handa enough for this wonderful opportunity and for their long-term dedication to disability golf.”

