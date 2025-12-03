Review into Kyran Durnin case to stay unpublished as concern is raised over another missing child

The last confirmed sighting of Kyran Durnin was in May 2022

A review by a national oversight body into the case of missing Co Louth schoolboy Kyran Durnin, will not be published following the advice of the Attorney General, Minister for Children Norma Foley has said.

The National Review Panel, which investigates serious incidents including the deaths of children known to the child protection system, delivered its report on the case of Kyran, who has not been seen alive since 2022, to Ms Foley’s department on October 29th.

Kyran Durnin was reported missing in August 2024 but gardaí believe he was killed in about June 2022 when he was aged six, and that his remains were disposed of to conceal what had happened.

“I have been very clear in my wish to publish the report in full on its completion,” Ms Foley told reporters on Wednesday. However, she said “it is the Attorney General’s view that it is not appropriate to publish the report in full for it may prejudice any potential or future prosecutions that might take place.

“What has been agreed on foot of the advice of the Attorney General is that the recommendations in the report would be published in full and they are being published today.”

Among the recommendations is that school principals should be provided with greater clarity about the appropriate action to take if a child does not return to school, where no request has been received to remove their name from the register.

The last confirmed sighting of Kyran was in May 2022 when his mother reported him ill with Covid-19. He never finished the year in St Nicholas’ Monastery National School on Philip Street in Dundalk.

Asked whether she was aware of other cases of missing children, Ms Foley said gardaí had begun an investigation into the case of another child where concerns have been raised in relation to a failure to return to school.

Ms Foley told reporters on Wednesday that she was informed of the case “in the last day” and did not yet know the identity, age or gender of the child.

“I have asked for an update from An Garda Síochána in relation to it. I await that. And if it’s possible to share that information with you, that will be done,” she said.

A new office for children absent in education was established within Tusla during the summer, Ms Foley said. A number of cases have so far been investigated by this office, she said.

“All these cases actually have been resolved, bar there is one where there remains a concern, and that has been raised with An Garda Síochána,” she said.

“I don’t have the specifics of that, other that to say that there was a concern raised in relation to the case that been raised with An Garda Síochána.”

An Garda Síochána has been asked for comment.