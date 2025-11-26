Dromoland almost fully booked for Ryder Cup 2027, says new general manager

Dromoland Castle confirmed that it had enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2024 with operating profits increasing by 20 per cent to €2.42 million.

The five-star Dromoland Castle resort in Co Clare “only has a few rooms left” for the duration of the Ryder Cup being staged at Adare Manor in September 2027.

General manager Mark McSorley said that both Dromoland Castle – where rooms cost from €1,200 to €2,500 in peak season – and the Inn at Dromoland are more or less fully booked for the duration of the three-day gold event

The hotel signed a deal with Ryder Cup sponsors last year that will account for most of its rooms at that time.

Asked about the rates being charged at the hotel during the Ryder Cup, Mr McSorley said: “It is a more elevated rate than what we would normally get for September. It is nothing outrageous. It was in 2024 when we signed that contract and we are very happy with it.”

He was speaking as the hotel confirmed that it had enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2024 as operating profits increased by 20 per cent to €2.42 million.

Accounts for Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd, which have just been filed, show revenue at the resort increased by 6 per cent to €33.43 million, another record according to the Cork native. After accounting for interest payments of €331,051, pre-tax profit jumped 26 per cent to €2.09 million.

The accounts cover both Dromoland Castle and the three-star Inn at Dromoland.

Mr McSorley, who succeeded long-serving general manager Mark Nolan in February, said 2025 had proved to be “another bumper year and is on course to surpass the 2024 performance”.

He said he was very encouraged by the increase in average room rate the hotels had achieved across 2024 and 2025. “You are looking at paying anything from €1,200 to €2,500 per night depending on room category during the peak summer time,” he said.

“Ireland as a nation, we might feel that it is a strong and expensive rate but if you are in the US and paying hotel room rates there, you are easily paying that.”

Mr McSorley stated that the US market accounts for around 65 per cent of resort revenues. The average room rate across the year is around €650.

Before taking up his role at Dromoland Castle, Mr McSorley worked as general manager of hotel and residences at Denis O’Brien’s Quinta do Lago in the Algarve.

The Dromoland profits last year take account of non-cash depreciation charge of €3.19 million and interest charges of €331,051.

Numbers employed dipped from 492 to 473 but staff costs increased from €13.4 million to €13.54 million.