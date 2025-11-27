Two-time Major winner Fuzzy Zoeller dies aged 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, who won two Major titles in playoffs, including the Masters in his first appearance, has died at the age of 74.

No cause of death was immediately available. Brian Naugle, tournament director of the Insperity Invitational in Houston and a long-time colleague, said Zoeller’s daughter notified him of the death on Thursday.

A 10-time winner on the PGA Tour, Zoeller won the Masters in a three-way sudden-death playoff with Ed Sneed and Tom Watson; and the 1984 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club after an 18-hole playoff with Greg Norman. He was a three-time Ryder Cup participant.

After winning the Green Jacket, becoming the first rookie to win the tournament since Gene Sarazen in 1935, he said “I’ve never been to heaven and, thinking back on my life, I probably won’t get a chance to go. I guess the Masters is as close as I’m going to get.”

Zoeller’s post-career was marred after making racially-insensitive remarks toward Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters.

Speaking to reporters in the shadow of Woods’ record-breaking win, Zoeller ended his interview by remarking, “So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not serve fried chicken next year. Got it?” As Zoeller walked away he added, “Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve.”

USGA CEO Mike Whan paid tribute, by saying he was “one of a kind”.

“We are grateful for all he gave to golf. I hope we can all remember his unmistakable joy. The USGA is sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humour that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike.

“We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”