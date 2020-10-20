Golf clubs waiting to hear if they can stay open under Level 5

GUI and ILGU say they are in consultation with Sport Ireland about new restrictions

A view of golfers playing at Bunclody after courses reopened in May. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

A view of golfers playing at Bunclody after courses reopened in May. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Golfers the length and breadth of the country remain in the dark as to whether or not they can play – either socially or competitively – when the new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions come into effect.

The GUI and the ILGU, the governing bodies of the sport in Ireland, had hoped to issue clarification from Sport Ireland the government earlier this afternoon but golf clubs have been left waiting on what that word would be.

There were initially conflicting messages from politicians when the move to Level 5 was announced on Monday night, with independent TD Mattie McGrath including golf activity among those that could continue (as long as players observed the 5km travel restriction) while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan appeared to suggest that golf was not one of the activities on the permitted list.

The GUI and ILGU had sought clarification on the confusion with the intention to inform clubs whether clubs could give the go-ahead to members to continuing playing while adhering to public health guidelines.

“Like other sports, GUI and ILGU remain engaged with Sport Ireland regarding the impact of the new restrictions due to come into effect tomorrow night. Clubs will be advised of the outcome as soon as possible,” the GUI posted on social media where the issue had become a hot topic.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.