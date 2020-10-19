Jason Kokrak takes maiden PGA Tour win in Las Vegas

Jason Kokrak sunk a three-foot birdie putt on the 18th to help secure his maiden PGA Tour win in Las Vegas.

The American started Sunday in second but reached the turn on five under — including four straight birdies — to put pressure on other high fliers at the CJ Cup.

His final putt on the 18th led to a round of 64 and a score of 20 under for the tournament, his 233rd on the tour.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, the 35-year-old said: “I couldn’t be happier.

“The game plan was simple, to hit fairways. I made some nice putts on the front nine and a few par saves here and there.”

Xander Schauffele was the best of the rest, and remained in the hunt until he dropped a shot on the par-5 16th to finish on 18 under, a shot ahead of England’s Tyrrell Hatton and overnight leader Russell Henley.

Rory McIlroy finished tied for 21st at six under, his final round (+2) fell apart late on with two bogeys and two double bogeys on his final five holes. Shane Lowry finished at five under for the tournament leaving him tied for 28th - after an impressive five under par final round 67.

Collated final round scores and totals (USA unless stated, par 72):

268 Jason Kokrak 70 66 68 64

270 Xander Schauffele 66 64 74 66

271 Russell Henley 66 68 67 70, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 65 68 73 65

272 Talor Gooch 70 65 69 68

275 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 72 68 69 66

276 Bubba Watson 74 69 65 68, Lanto Griffin 70 68 66 72

277 Sebastian Munoz (Col) 71 70 67 69

278 Harris English 75 66 69 68

279 Cameron Smith (Aus) 69 74 68 68

280 Justin Thomas 72 66 68 74, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 75 66 69 70, Collin Morikawa 71 65 71 73, Ian Poulter (Eng) 69 70 73 68, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 69 68 72 71

281 Jon Rahm (Spa) 67 73 69 72, Ryan Palmer 68 76 66 71, Mark Hubbard 70 71 70 70, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 74 69 69

282 Danny Lee (Nzl) 71 72 73 66, Rory McIlroy (Irl) 73 69 66 74, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 70 68 70 74, Robby Shelton 73 70 70 69, Harry Higgs 72 67 70 73, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 71 70 72 69, Kevin Streelman 68 70 72 72

283 Adam Hadwin (Can) 75 69 69 70, Brian Harman 71 71 71 70, Brooks Koepka 74 68 68 73, Richy Werenski 74 68 70 71, Daniel Berger 71 70 70 72, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 69 73 70 71, Shane Lowry (Irl) 72 74 70 67, Billy Horschel 70 70 72 71, Tyler Duncan 67 71 72 73, Rickie Fowler 74 68 68 73

284 Joel Dahmen 68 75 73 68, Patrick Cantlay 71 72 74 67, Jordan Spieth 74 74 69 67, Tom Hoge 73 70 73 68

285 Keegan Bradley 75 70 68 72, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 73 73 68 71, Cameron Champ 74 69 74 68

286 Kevin Na 76 66 73 71, Sungjae Im (Kor) 78 69 72 67, Kevin Kisner 77 71 67 71

287 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 72 71 72 72, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 70 73 74 70, Hanbyeol Kim (Kor) 74 69 73 71

288 JT Poston 78 70 71 69

289 Scottie Scheffler 71 77 71 70, Seonghyeon Kim (Kor) 77 70 69 73, Justin Rose (Eng) 74 72 68 75, Brendon Todd 77 73 70 69, Marc Leishman (Aus) 73 71 70 75, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 78 73 70 68, Matt Kuchar 76 68 74 71

290 Jaekyeong Lee (Kor) 77 76 71 66, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 77 71 72 70

291 Andrew Landry 71 69 74 77, Nick Taylor (Can) 71 74 72 74, Corey Conners (Can) 77 70 72 72

292 Joohyung Kim (Kor) 75 71 74 72

294 Brendan Steele 73 79 73 69, Michael Thompson 75 77 74 68, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 73 75 69 77, Jim Herman 78 69 72 75

295 Paul Casey (Eng) 75 77 67 76, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 74 72 74 75

296 Jeongwoo Ham (Kor) 79 71 70 76

297 Gary Woodland 73 75 78 71

299 Matthew Wolff 80 73 69 77

300 Adam Long 78 72 72 78

301 Sung Kang (Kor) 73 71 82 75

305 Alex Noren (Swe) 77 73 79 76

306 Tae Hee Lee (Kor) 75 75 82 74