Irish Open field could receive considerable boost in quality under proposed new PGA Tour structure

The Irish Open could benefit from boosted fields with help from the PGA Tour after the tour announced its plans to restructure from 2028, approving a two-tiered system with promotion and relegation.

The Championship Series will feature the top players competing head to head in 23-24 events with 120 players in the field and a guaranteed a purse of at least $20 million (€17.5 million). The Challenger Series, meanwhile, will feature 144-player fields and a minimum $4 million (€3.5 million) prize fund, with a chance for 20 players promoted at the end of the season. One of the most notable changes is the main season will conclude with a match play tournament instead of stroke play.

The PGA Tour’s statement also said the PGA Tour’s top players will be “eligible for a limited series of elevated international events” in the autumn, which will include “prominent national opens”, with the Irish Open currently taking place in September in the schedule.

These events would not factor into the PGA Tour’s point system but would “give the best players in the world an opportunity to shine brightly in front of new audiences on an international stage”.

The exact plan would be announced at a later date, the PGA Tour said, in conjunction with the DP World Tour as part of the strategic alliance between the two organisations. The strategic alliance ends this year but is expected to be renewed.

“We have been in regular dialogue as part of our strategic alliance, particularly in relation to how the changes to the fall schedule can benefit golf globally,” Guy Kinnings, DP World Tour chief executive, said.

“As Brian Rolapp [the PGA Tour CEO] mentioned, we are continuing to work through the detail of this, and other elements, but a clear opportunity exists to further elevate and enhance key national opens and international events around the world, especially in the September to January period. We look forward to continuing to work together in order to achieve that.”

Rory McIlroy has welcomed new plans put forward by the PGA Tour, including a two-tiered system with promotion and relegation. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

The move has been backed by Rory McIlroy, who called the announcement a positive step for professional golf.

“I’ve always been proud to compete around the world, and the collaboration between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour is one founded in the betterment of the game globally. The commitment to elevate some of these historic international tournaments and national opens is incredibly important for the game and something I’m very supportive of,” he said.

“Over the last few years, golf has faced a period of uncertainty and division, which has not been in the best interests of the players, or the fans of the game. Today, we are putting the fans first, and I am excited about the future of our sport.”

McIlroy had criticised the system that could make non-signature tournaments like the Canadian Open “glorified Korn Ferry events”, but Rolapp said he spoke to the Northern Irishman about the structure to alleviate his concerns.

“We think we’ve organised the same Tour into a much more interesting and competitive system,” Rolapp said.

PGA Tour players in the Championship series will not be allowed to compete in Challenger series events, but the Canadian Open is expected to be included in the Championship series schedule in 2028.

Should those international events be counted as PGA Tour appearances, it would make it easier for McIlroy to meet requirements for membership, which will prove a struggle this year.

McIlroy chose to miss the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour this week, putting him at loggerheads with the PGA Tour’s rule book, which requires members to play a minimum of 15 events. He has only played nine PGA Tour tournaments this year so far, with a DP World Tour-focused autumn schedule ahead.

Failing to reach 15 events would make McIlroy a non-member on the PGA Tour for next season, making him ineligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs, given his membership on the DP World Tour means he only gets unlimited releases if he meets the minimum of 15.

McIlroy is a lifetime member of the PGA Tour, having won more than 20 events, and would be allowed seven invitations should he fail to meet the minimum event criteria. McIlroy has until November to reach the tour’s 15-event threshold.