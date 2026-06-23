Keir Starmer holds ‘frosty’ talks with Andy Burnham to thrash out transition of power

British prime minister Keir Starmer has met Andy Burnham for the first time since the Makerfield byelection in what sources said was a “frosty” meeting to thrash out a transition of power.

Starmer has agreed for his likely successor to have talks with the civil service to smooth his path, but there is deep resentment within his inner circle towards Burnham for ousting Starmer.

One Downing Street insider suggested that tensions at the meeting – which was held away from No 10 and is understood to have lasted about an hour – were indicative of the strained relationship between the two sides.

“Keir has shown time and again that he will put the interests of the country first but it is fair to say the meeting wasn’t the warmest. Frosty, even,” they added.

Allies of Starmer said that although he was serious about an orderly handover, he had no qualms in denying Burnham – who had initially hoped to take over in September – a long coronation in order to prepare for government.

“There was a strong push from the Burnham camp to be given longer. But why should they tell Keir they want him out, then expect him to manage the ship through a potentially difficult summer? Keir will of course co-operate on transition, but it will be through gritted teeth,” one said.

Some in Burnham’s team were exasperated about the shorter timetable. “The last lot had years to prepare and still f****d it up. We’ll just have to do it in three weeks,” one senior source said. “The length of the transition will focus minds.”

Starmer has agreed that his likely successor can have access talks with the civil service, including the cabinet secretary, Antonia Romeo, before he enters Downing Street. The process normally takes place with the leader of the opposition before a general election.

He also told the cabinet he wants to “resolve difficult issues” before he leaves No 10. In an indication of his determination to publish the defence investment plan before being replaced, he said it was his job to resolve outstanding problems in his remaining weeks in office.

However, Starmer’s spokesperson said he had agreed there would be “no new major policy or spending commitments” before he stands down that could tie his successor’s hands. This did not include the defence plan, which the prime minister regards as settled.

Sources in Burnham’s camp said he accepted Starmer’s defence spending plan would go ahead, despite reports he would prefer to make the final decision himself. One ally said it was right for the prime minister to “grip” the issue.

However, some Labour backbenchers remain sceptical about Burnham. “He’s totally underprepared and heading straight into a firestorm,” one said. Another said he was “seriously underpowered” on foreign policy and defence.

His allies point to his experience as a cabinet minister – at the treasury and the culture and health departments – as well as his nine years as Greater Manchester mayor, and say transition and policy teams have been operating for weeks.

Louise Haigh, who ran his successful byelection campaign, is overseeing the transition for him, alongside Ed Miliband, the former minister Miatta Fanbulleh and the former Makerfield MP Josh Simons. The MPs Anneliese Midgley and Sally Jameson are closely involved.

Burnham’s team believe they can “lean in” to the Starmer government’s agenda as – unlike entering power straight after an election – a significant amount of work is already in motion. However, they said too much of this had been “underpowered” and they had to do a better job of showing the country it was delivering change. – Guardian