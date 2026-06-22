Man accused of directing criminal gang activities faces Special Criminal Court trial

Brian Grendon is charged with 12 offences, including the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and money laundering. Photograph: Collins

Brian Grendon, who is accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation and importing drugs, is to stand trial before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The 48-year-old, of Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, is charged with 12 offences, including the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and money laundering, in 2024.

An ex parte application (where only one side is represented) was made by the State on Monday for Grendon and two co-accused, Noel Smyth (63) and Paul Kelly (55), to be tried before the Special Criminal Court having been sent forward from the District Court in May.

Grendon faces three charges of importing cocaine at Rosslare Europort, Ballygillane Little, Co Wexford, on or about August 7th, 2024; between August 10th and September 13th; and between September 2nd and 16th, 2024.

He is also charged with three counts of possession of cocaine and three counts of having cocaine in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply, on the same dates and at the same location.

He faces further charges of importing cocaine, possessing the drug and having it for the purposes of sale or supply at Rosslare Europort on or about August 7th, 2024; between August 10th and September 13th, 2024; and between September 2nd and 16th, 2024.

Grendon is also charged with two counts of possessing, handling or converting property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct – cash to the value of €230,000 on September 17th, 2024, and to the value of €22,220 on September 16th, 2024 – while knowing, believing or being reckless as to whether or not it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on September 17th, 2024.

Smyth, of Kilanerin, Gorey, Co Wexford and Kelly, of Cloverhill Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, are charged with contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation between August 1st and September 17th, 2024.

They are both further charged with possessing cocaine and having the drug in their possession for the purposes of sale or supply at Rosslare Europort between August 10th and September 13th, and September 2nd and 16th, 2024.

Kelly is also charged with having cocaine worth more than €13,000 in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply at the same address between August 10th and September 13th and between September 2nd and 16th, 2024.

Smyth is charged with two counts of importing cocaine at the same address between the same dates.

The two men are also accused of possessing, handling or converting property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct – cash to the value of €22,220 on September 16th, 2024.

Judge Caroline Biggs, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Fiona Lydon, made orders that the three accused be tried before the Special Criminal Court. She adjourned the matter to June 29th.