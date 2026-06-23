Tributes paid as Galway two-time All-Ireland winner Paul Clancy dies aged 49

Galway GAA is in mourning after the passing of two-time All-Ireland senior football championship winner Paul Clancy. Clancy, who was a key member of Galway’s 1998 and 2001 Sam Maguire winning teams, died on Monday at the age of 49 following an illness.

The news was confirmed by Galway GAA on Tuesday morning: “It is with immense sadness that we heard about the sad and untimely passing of our former double All-Ireland Senior Football winning player, Paul Clancy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Clancy also collected five Connacht senior titles with the Tribesmen between 1998 and 2005.

He was introduced from the bench late on in the 1998 All-Ireland final victory over Kildare as Galway achieved a first Sam Maguire triumph since 1966.

He started at wing forward in the 2001 final and scored two points as a Pádraic Joyce-inspired Galway beat Meath in the decider. It remains the county’s last All-Ireland football triumph.

Two of his teammates from those All-Ireland winning teams are directly involved in this weekend’s quarter-finals. Joyce is currently in his seventh season as Galway senior football manager while Kevin Walsh is a coach with the Cork footballers.

[ Dublin and Galway set for Sunday showdown as quarter-finalists all given seven-day turnaroundsOpens in new window ]

Paul Clancy playing for Galway against John Hayes of Cork. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

Clancy won a Galway intermediate football title with Moycullen in 2007 and added an All-Ireland title at that grade the following February, beating Dublin’s Fingal Ravens in the decider at Croke Park.

A committed servant to the club, he was Moycullen chairman from 2019 to 2023 – overseeing an era of unprecedented success during which they won a first ever Galway senior football championship in 2020.

Moycullen then achieved a maiden senior double in 2022 by winning both the Galway senior title and the Connacht club senior crown.

He was also involved in several coaching roles over the years – including with the Garrycastle club in Westmeath, DIT’s Sigerson Cup team and a selector under Alan Mulholland during his spell as Galway manager.

The Galway senior footballers will face Dublin in an All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park on Sunday.

[ Kerry entered last weekend as Sam Maguire contenders. They came away as outright favouritesOpens in new window ]