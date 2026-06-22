Wyndham Clark fights off all comers including hostile New York crowd to win second US Open

Wyndham Clark of the United States celebrates with the US Open trophy after his win at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Nothing is ever smooth when taking steps towards greatness, as Wyndham Clark – who’d carried a six strokes lead into the final round – discovered in securing a second US Open title in four years by the narrowest of margins in this 126th staging of the championship.

Each of those steps in a final round seemed as if Clark was a man alone, with only his caddie for support, as many thousands of those lining the fairways and camping in the grandstands played him as the pantomime villain in a drama where those six shots dwindled to one by the end.

A final-round 73 for a total of four-under-par 276 ultimately was sufficient, but only just, the 32-year-old American winning by one stroke from compatriot Sam Burns – who posted a brilliant 67 for 277, a birdie putt from 17 feet sliding by the cup on the last – for a second US Open success, having previously won at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

Two birthday boys, too, had their day: South Korean Tom Kim, on his 24th birthday, finished solo third in posting a 70 for 279, while Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, celebrating his 30th, finished in a three-way tie for fourth with JT Poston and Keith Mitchell.

For Scheffler, a first attempt at completing the career Grand Slam – missing only the US Open trophy from his Major silverware – came up short, with another opportunity to join that most exclusive of clubs circled in for a year’s time at Pebble Beach.

Clark’s six strokes lead after 54 holes was one which he needed, with Burns especially emerging as his main challenger. Indeed, by the seventh hole, where Clark suffered a third bogey, his lead had been reduced to one stroke and all the momentum appeared to be with Burns.

However, Burns went eight holes without a birdie, from the eighth, until a birdie on the par-5 16th, combined with a bogey by Clark on the 13th, again placed just one shot between them.

Wyndham Clark celebrates with girlfriend Emily Tanner after winning the 126th US Open. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

With the crowd verbally urging Clark’s balls to find bunkers and rough and to roll off greens, his mental fortitude was tested to the very limit. But, with caddie David “Big Wave” Pelekoudas playing the role of on-course support with yardages and a degree of on-course counselling, Clark made a number of crucial plays coming in, none more so than on the par-5 16th.

There, Clark’s drive was pulled left into heavy rough and player and caddie forensically worked out the best play, eventually opting for a brave mid-iron to lay up. It worked perfectly. Clark’s 8-iron approach from 144 yards finished 25 feet beyond the flag, and he rolled in the putt to restore his two-shot lead.

A three-putt bogey on the 17th added to the drama, though, and Clark was required to work hard for his par on the last, hitting his approach from the first cut of rough to 52 feet before two-putting for a winning par putt of inches.

In his post-round acceptance speech, Clark – his actions in damaging a locker at Oakmont during last year’s US Open one of the reasons for being cast as the villain – acknowledged past incidents and of his desire to make amends while also indicating that many of the crowd were wishing for Scheffler to complete the Grand Slam.

“I played some ugly golf the last two days, but my putter and short game kind of kept me in it. I mean, to make all the putts I did with my Ping putter that I love so much has been amazing. But honestly, it comes down to just believing that good things are going to happen and that you’re going to make a putt, and the ones that I needed to make, I did.”

Of the crowd, he added: “Yeah, New York didn’t really like me. I love you guys, but you know, I get it. Some of it’s self-deserved. I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret, and I’ve been sorry multiple times. I’m still sorry. So, hopefully, I can win you guys over eventually, but I get it. They root for Scottie. Grand Slams only happened a few times, so he’s going get it, and he’s the best player in the world.”