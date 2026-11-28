Some successful applicants to the Basic Income for the Arts scheme will likely not be paid until next year, as the Department of Culture assesses appeals lodged by unsuccessful applicants.

As of November 16th, it has received 166 appeals. In 150 cases it upheld the original decision; it is still reviewing the other 16 cases. Further appeals may be lodged as it tells more applicants that they have been unsuccessful.

Some people whose applications were deemed ineligible have criticised the selection process, claiming it is “prejudicial” and lacking in transparency, according to documents released under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

More than 10,000 people applied for the latest round of the scheme, which will pay 2,000 professional artists €325 a week for three years.

The department told 780 applicants they were successful in October. A further 467 successful applicants were informed in November. The remaining applicants are yet to be informed.

“The full cohort of 2,000 cannot be informed until the appeals process concludes,” a statement from the department said. “Eligibility checks will continue until 2,000 eligible candidates have been identified. It is not possible to know how many appeals will be received.”

Applicants who receive their first payment this year will have their payments backdated to September. Applicants who receive their first payment next year will get payments from or backdated to January 2027.

Three people have lodged complaints with the department about the scheme, as of last week.

In one complaint lodged in September, released via FOI, an unsuccessful applicant questioned how the scheme was administered, claiming there was “a lack of procedural transparency”. This person said their rejection letter “omitted any technical breakdown, assessment criteria applied, or specific reasons for the decision”.

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In a separate email to the department in September, another applicant questioned why their proofs of work were deemed ineligible. This person claimed their application contained “verifiable official proofs of performances” with recognised professional Irish organisations.

“Neither myself, a kind solicitor friend, nor even AI can figure out why my proofs were unacceptable,” this person wrote, adding that the decision seemed “arbitrary or prejudicial ... since not one scrap of evidence or information has been provided to indicate or prove otherwise”.

This person described the situation as “maddening”.

Other unsuccessful applicants complained about what the department deemed “active creative practice”, noting that this looks different depending on the person’s particular art form or circumstances.

“Applicants deemed ineligible have an opportunity to appeal this decision,” a statement from the department said. “An appeal may be made by an applicant if the applicant considers that the process for reviewing their application was not adhered to. Failure to upload sufficient evidence of eligible practice at time of applying is not grounds for appeal.”

The statement said all appeals are reviewed by officers in the department, separate from the basic-income operational team and “independent of the original decision makers”.

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The department said it could not comment on the nature of individual complaints.

Earlier this year, applicants raised concerns that the publication of their PPS number on the EU State Aid register, which is accessible online, could result in identity theft or fraud.

The Data Protection Commission was engaging with the Department of Enterprise, which oversees State aid, on the matter.

This engagement has concluded and a spokesman said the commissioner believes “sufficient safeguards” are in place “to protect the identity of individuals, particularly through the pseudonymisation of the PPSN”.

However, a statement added that “each data controller remains responsible for ensuring that appropriate safeguards are applied prior to and during the sharing of personal data with the register”.