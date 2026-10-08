Shane Lowry makes solid start to Spanish Open in Madrid

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole at the Open de España. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Shane Lowry has made a solid start to the Spanish Open after a one-under-par opening round of 70 at Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The Irishman, who is fourth in the European Ryder Cup standings after victory at the Irish Open last month, took advantage of the par 5s with three birdies and another birdie from eight feet at the 16th after a fine approach.

Lowry dropped shots at the third, eighth and 13th holes, but is four shots off the leaders on five under, a trio of Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and Scots Connor Syme and Grant Forrest. Tom McKibbin shot a one-over-par 72 on day one of the DP World Tour event.

Lowry had enjoyed two weeks off which he said he celebrated the win in Doonbeg with his family, and is now playing in four of the final five events of the DP World Tour season, heading to India next week, as he targets significant points to consolidate his place on the team for Adare Manor next September.

Chacarra, a two-time winner on Tour this season, is playing through the pain barrier having fractured his toe and said after his round he had not decided if he would tee it up for the second round.

“It’s not good,” Chacarra said. “I suffered a lot from the 16th hole and it’s been tough. It’s a struggle.

“It doesn’t hurt when I swing, that’s the only good thing. It’s why I can still make a score, but it’s been really tough to walk.

“The pain I had on the last 12 holes, I don’t know if it is worth it as I have a lot to play the next couple of weeks. I’ve got 24 hours to rest and see how it feels in the morning.”

One shot off the lead is Sergio Garcia, who said he has not ruled out future involvement with LIV but his focus is on qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

The record points scorer in the event, the 46-year-old has not represented Europe since 2021, but has told captain Luke Donald that he would like to be involved in Limerick.

“I told [Donald] that I’m going to do everything ⁠possible to see if I can get into that ⁠team and I also told ​him that if I don’t get into that team, I’ll help in any way I can.”

On the HotelPlanner Tour, Liam Nolan shot a five-under-par 67 to lie tied-seventh after the opening round of the Hainan Open, five shots behind leader Joseba Torres as he chases one of 15 available DP World Tour cards for next season. Nolan is currently 12th after winning in Abu Dhabi last week.

On the Ladies European Tour, Lauren Walsh is the best of the Irish after the opening round at the Aramco Korea Championship on two under, five shots behind leader Patricie Mackova. Sara Byrne and Anna Foster are on even par, while Áine Donegan had a day to forget, shooting an eight-over-par 80.