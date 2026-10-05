Seapoint links set for temporary closure in 2027 as Pádraig Harrington leads €7m redesign

Pádraig Harrington will add another string to his bow when the three-time Major champion adds course design to his portfolio in heading the redesign of Seapoint links in Co Louth in a €7 million project that will see the temporary closure of the course through 2027.

The 55-year-old Dubliner will link up with noted course architect Giulia Ferroni of Leeds Golf Design and Roddy Carr on the redesign of the course that will include four entirely new holes, seven new green complexes, significant changes across the existing course, new and repositioned bunkering, natural sand areas, an upgraded and extended irrigation system and upgraded amenities and practice areas.

“I’m hugely excited that Seapoint will be my first 18-hole golf course design project. I’ve known the course for many years, and it provides a tremendous natural setting, so having the opportunity to help shape its next chapter is very special to me,” said Harrington.

“There is enormous potential here. Our ambition is to create something distinctive and memorable that members will love playing regularly, while also offering the quality and challenge of a leading links course,” added Harrington.

The significant financial investment by Genesis Links Limited is aimed at transforming the 220-acre property in Termonfeckin into a stronger, more distinctive golfing experience while also addressing long-term infrastructural requirements.

The links has hosted events including the OFX Irish Legends on the Legends Tour and the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship since Genesis acquired the property in 2021.

Originally designed by Des Smyth and Declan Branigan, Seapoint – which neighbours the Co Louth Golf Club at Baltray – first opened for play in 1993.

Club members were informed of the investment on Monday afternoon, with the links due to close temporarily in January when project work will commence with a reopening timeline of spring 2028.

Harrington will collaborate with Ferroni and Roddy Carr on the redesign of the golf course. Ferroni is a protege of renowned golf course architect Martin Hawtree and has worked on some of the leading courses in Ireland and the UK, including Doonbeg, Sunningdale and Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen.

Carr, a former Walker Cup player and tour professional, also brings his extensive international golf industry experience – having worked for Jack Nicklaus Design and IMG – to the project.

CGI image of redesigned 16th hole at Seapoint golf club.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Giulia and Roddy, getting into the detail of the design and seeing the new Seapoint take shape,” said Harrington of moving into a new area of a golfing career that saw him win three Majors – the 2007 and 2008 Open Championship and the 2008 US PGA – and successfully retained his US Seniors Open title this season.

Marty Carr of Genesis Links Limited heralded the investment as “a significant opportunity to realise more of its potential.”

He explained: “Seapoint has an exceptional piece of linksland ... this investment is about creating a golf course that is more distinctive, more consistent and better equipped for the future, while retaining the character that makes Seapoint such a special place to play.

“The scale of the programme reflects our long-term ambition for Seapoint. We want to create an outstanding links experience for members and visitors and further strengthen Co Louth’s reputation as one of Ireland’s great golf destinations.”