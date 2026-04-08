Masters merchandise top-notch, but could this be last hurrah for the tournament gnome?

The sign at the start of the queue provides a warning of a kind. The wait time on this Wednesday morning of the Masters subtly – in green on a white background – informs those entering the line that it will take 70 minutes to reach the entrance to the North Shop, the main merchandise outlet for everything to do with the tournament.

Few give it a second thought, for buying is as important – almost – as watching for many who have managed to get tickets.

The Masters is unique in many ways, one of which is there is no online retail platform to purchase the range of goods – all top quality – available only in the huge merchandise store. Everything from keyrings, to coffee mugs, to flags, caps, shirts and quarter-zips, to umbrellas and luxury Swiss watches, belts and golf balls. And then there’s the much sought-after Masters’ gnome, with the rumour mill intimating that this could be the last of the species, with this year’s edition featuring the little bearded man holding a downsized Masters’ umbrella.

Jason Day and his caddie, Luke Reardon, are in the short-game area right beside where the entrance to the queue starts, the Aussie routinely chipping the ball dropped by his bagman unnervingly over a pristine bunker. Each shot is clipped, rolling beautifully to the flag. “Hmmm!” you think, “maybe his year”?

The queue snakes its way in the outdoor sunshine, with exit points to enable those already with bags of merch to depart, all smiling, their time spent waiting to spend their dollars worthwhile. Those waiting to get in move in roped channels before moving inside to walk along walls with digital images of those young players who participated in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, where Rory McIlroy was on hand to offer congratulations to those with their golfing dreams.

Patrons line up to enter the golf shop during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Getty Images

The talk in the line is mainly golf, with the outside world’s geopolitical issues seemingly left behind as if by some unwritten rule.

But the overheard conversations are not just about golf. And one, in particular, caught the ears of those in the vicinity of two men.

One was telling the other of a man who was undertaking a solo rowing journey from Monterey to some place in Mexico and of his gripping close encounter with a whale, as detailed in the rower’s Instagram story of the five-week-long venture.

He wasn’t fibbing. No fake news here. The rower in question is Chris Barbin, who set a target of raising $500,000 (€430,000) from his solo challenge, rowing from Monterey in California to Punta Mita in Mexico, to support mental health and addiction. You could see those in line making mental notes to check out the story.

The merchandise store – which has an underground storage with the supplies replaced constantly – is a cashless zone, with all transactions via physical cards. With no phones allowed on the property, the option of a virtual card isn’t a thing.

It is estimated that some $70 million of merchandise is sold throughout the tournament, the key factor being each and every item is exclusive and only sold on-site during Masters’ week.

This year’s selection of caps included some new additions, one with bold “Masters Tournament” lettering and a retro-styled Augusta National logo stitched along the side, and another with the word “Peach”.

Unquestionably, though, the gnome – with a price tag of just under $60 – is king of the merchandise, the sales limited daily. The 2026 gnome has a dark blue Masters jacket over a green and white striped shirt with, of course, a Masters cap and holding a mug in one hand and an umbrella, which opens and closes, in the other.