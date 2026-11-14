DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy slips back to tied-fourth in Dubai

Rory McIlroy tees off on the first hole on day three of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s hopes of claiming a record-equalling eighth DP World Tour order of merit title were dealt a significant blow at the season finale DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday as he met mixed fortunes on his way to a level-par 72 to drop to tied-fourth.

Having shared the overnight lead with Tyrrell Hatton on five-under, McIlroy followed up an eagle at the par-five seventh, after a fantastic approach from 235 yards to 10 feet, with three successive bogeys, all of them down to erratic drives off the tee.

He went birdie-bogey at the 14th and 15th but had the chance to end his third round with a flourish as he got to within six feet of the pin on the par-five 18th following a fine approach from 195 yards. But the Northern Irishman fluffed his putt for eagle and had to settle for birdie, putting his hands on his head in frustration.

Hatton’s four-under 68, which included an eagle on the second hole and four birdies, saw him maintain his place atop the leader board, one shot clear of Frenchman Victor Perez in second and three ahead of Sweden’s Mikael Lindberg in third.

Alongside McIlroy on five-under heading into Sunday’s final round is Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, who leads the order of merit standings.

McIlroy, looking to equal Colin Montgomerie’s record for the most order of merit titles, had jumped ahead of Chacarra in the projected Race to Dubai standings. After Saturday’s round, where the Spaniard shot a four-under 68, McIlroy has returned to second in the projections.

The final rankings for the season-long order of merit competition will be confirmed after Sunday’s round in Dubai, with the winner claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy.