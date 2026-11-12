Rory McIlroy makes strong start as he closes gap on Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot out of the rough on the 15th hole during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy struck the first blow in his bid to snatch a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title away from Eugenio Chacarra with a brilliant finish to a round of 69 at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman’s 3-wood to 13 feet at the last set up an eagle chance which would have moved him into the lead in the projected final placings had he not left his putt short.

But his three-under total put him in joint third, three ahead of playing partner Chacarra whose closing hole could have been much worse than a par five had his drive not bounced off a rock guarding the creek and cleared the water.

The 26-year-old Spaniard still holds the advantage despite being in 23rd place but he cannot allow his main rival to pull much further away.

McIlroy, just two behind tournament leader Joost Luiten, was one of only two players in the top nine who came into the week with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai to break par on a breezy Earth Course.

The other was last week’s winner Jon Rahm, who was one under after a 71. American Patrick Reed, third in the Race to Dubai, already looks to have played himself out of contention barring a remarkable late charge after finishing 41st after a three-over 75.

McIlroy was far from his best, three-putting two greens on an outward nine of three birdies and one bogey.

Eugenio Chacarra and Rory McIlroy congratulate each other on the 18th green after the first round. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

But he saved his best for last as from 255 yards out, knowing Chacarra could not reach in two, he fired a fairway wood into the heart of the green for a closing birdie.

“Very pleased. It was tricky, windier than it usually is and with the more punishing rough this week and crosswinds, I felt I did well to hit fairways,” said the world number two, who is seeking to equal Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight order of merits.

“Anything in the 60s today I felt was a good score. Held it together when I needed to and in a good position going into the rest of the week.”

There are numerous permutations but McIlroy will win the Race to Dubai if he is victorious on Sunday or finishes second and Chacarra or Reed does not win. Rahm could win his second Race to Dubai title if he wins and his fellow Spaniard finishes no higher than ninth, with McIlroy and Reed third or worse.

Chacarra is by no means out of it, saying: “I’m playing good, the good’s good, I just need to be able to clean the card a little in the next couple of days.”

Focus on the wider picture meant Luiten’s five under, including five birdies in a front nine of 31, was overlooked.

“I said to my caddie ‘We can only go up this week. We’re last man in, we’ve got nothing to lose, so let’s go for it’ and it worked out so far,” said the Dutchman, who was the 50th and final qualifier.