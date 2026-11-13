Rory McIlroy pushes through frustrating back nine to share lead in Dubai

Rory McIlroy took an important step forward in his quest to claim the DP World Tour Championship title – and, with it, a record-equalling eighth order of merit title – with a second-round 70 for a share of the midway lead in Dubai.

The Northern Irishman didn’t have it all his own way, however. In windy conditions at the Earth course, McIlroy was in cruise control through 11 holes only to allow some frustration to creep in. It resulted in three bogeys on the way home before a birdie on the 18th pulled him level with Tyrrell Hatton at the top of the leader board on five-under.

The forward momentum allowed McIlroy to move ahead of Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, who’s tied-11th after two rounds in Dubai, on the projected order of merit standings. However, those projections mean little until the last putt drops in Sunday’s final round, when the title will be decided.

“I want to win the tournament, and if I win the tournament, that’s all I can do,” said McIlroy of his record to match Colin Montgomerie’s order of merit title haul. “It doesn’t really matter what any of the other guys do, if they play well enough, but if I go and I win the first trophy on Sunday, then the second trophy should take care of itself.”

Still, McIlroy – a three-time winner here – was dealt a reality check on the homeward run. Having taken the lead with four birdies to the 10th, his tee shot found the rough on the 12th, setting up the first of his three bogeys.

“I played very solidly for those first 11 holes, and then 12 felt like the first time I’d really put myself out of position,” said McIlroy. “Once you do start putting yourself out of position on this golf course, with this set-up, these conditions, it starts to get very, very difficult.

“It’s very easy to make bogeys out there. If you’re just a little bit off, if you miss a fairway, or even if you miss a green, the lies around the greens aren’t very good, then you’re having to think about are you going to try to putt it or chip it or bump and run it or fly it.

“It’s very, very tricky once you get yourself out of position. But it was nice to at least birdie the last and feel like I sort of salvaged the day a little bit.”

Of his rocky patch on the back nine, he added: “As it dries out, lies and fairways aren’t very good, and greens start to get bumpy. I started to get a little bit frustrated with the course on the way in, but I think it’s just the nature of it. It’s a tough test.

“I’ve been coming to this golf course for 17 years, and this is the toughest I think it’s ever played. So, in my mind, it’s like, ‘well, you should be going out and shooting 66 or 65’, and the course just isn’t set up that way this week. You have to show a little bit more patience out there.”

Joint-leader Hatton, meanwhile, was suitably pleased with his progress. “I’m happy enough with where I’m placed after two rounds,” the Englishman said. “Hopefully I can play better over the weekend and give myself more birdie opportunities.”

The pair hold a one-shot lead over Kristopher Reitan and Joost Luiten in a share of third.