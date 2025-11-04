Tom McKibbin’s success comes after giving home to an abandoned dog

Tom McKibbin holds the trophy after winning the Hong Kong Open at Fanling golf club in Hong Kong. Photograph: Peter Park/AFP via Getty

A lucky dog? In more ways than one, it would seem. For the story of the newest addition to the McKibbin household is a heartwarming tale of the new Hong Kong Open champion reaching out for good in giving a home to an abandoned dog.

It all started around the of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in July when Tom McKibbin saw a news feature on Ulster Television about how Dogs Trust had rescued five abandoned dogs and named them after five golfers competing the championship: Tom McKibbin, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Justin Rose.

What did McKibbin do? He inquired about acquiring his namesake and, last month, the dog – which he renamed Junior – became part of the family.

Not only that, but Tom’s cousin got another of the litter, Rory McIlroy, which he renamed Arnie!

And, of course, McKibbin’s win in Hong Kong – which brought the fringe benefits of exemptions into next year’s Masters and the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale – marked his first success so soon after bringing the rescue dog, aka Junior, into his home. Karma!

Séamus Power up against it to retain full PGA Tour card

Séamus Power is headed into this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Las Cabos in Mexico in a fight to retain this full PGA Tour for next year.

With just three tournaments remaining of the FedEx Fall Series, this event in Mexico – followed by the Bermuda Championship (which Power won in 2022) and the RSM Classic – provides Power, currently 134th on the order of merit, with a chance to make some ground in his quest to break inside the top 100 who retain full playing privileges for next season.

Power has finished 47th (Procore Championship), 48th (Sanderson Farms Championship) and 59th (Bank of Utah Championship) in his outings so far in the Fall Series of events but has work to do in those upcoming final three events if he is to successfully keep his card.

In a change from previous years, the number of players to keep full PGA Tour cards has been reduced to 100 from 125. Those placed from 101 to 125 will earn conditional status, so Power still has ground to make up on that backup scenario.

Gary Player of South Africa at the 2023 Masters. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty

Word of Mouth

“I don’t think of 90. I am 90! But really, my body is a man of, I’d say 60” – Gary Player, who turned 90 on November 1st. The South African regularly beats his age when playing a round of golf and attributed his wellbeing to 12 keys to living to 100 given to him by a gerontologist: Under eat. Exercise. Read. Prayer/meditate. Love. Ice bath. Gratitude. Sleep. Laughter. Keep busy. Friends. Do things you don’t want to do.

By the Numbers: 4/5

Four Irish players successfully navigated the DP World Tour Second Stage of qualifying in Spain over the weekend: Max Kennedy, Cormac Sharvin, Mark Power and JR Galbraith all advanced to the upcoming Qualifying School Final in Costa Dorada. Conor Purcell, who lost his card this season, will also be in the field.

On this day, November 4, 1973

Ben Crenshaw was only in the fledgling days of life as a tour professional when he made his breakthrough win in the San Antonio Texas Open, where the 21-year-old claimed a two strokes winning margin over Orville Moody to kick-start what would become a stellar career on the PGA Tour.

Crenshaw had turned pro in mid-August and, in two tournaments playing on sponsors’ invites, he manage to secure his tour card. In his first appearance with those privileges secured, his win in San Antonio meant he became the second player to win his first event after earning a tour card, first achieved by Marty Fleckman in 1967.

With a stellar collegiate career, Crenshaw had joined the pro ranks as the most touted rookie since Jack Nicklaus and shot a final round 67 for a total of 14-under-par 270 at Woodlake Golf Club to claim the first of 19 wins on the PGA Tour, which included two Masters titles. His maiden win earned him a pay-day of $25,000.

Social Swing

James Morrison wins the Rolex Grand Final supported by the R&A and secures a fairytale return to the DP World Tour – official post from the Hotel Planner Tour social media, which prompted the following response from Tommy Fleetwood after Morrison with his teenage son Finley on the bag won the season finale to regain his playing rights on the main circuit:

How great is this story!! Congrats @jamesmorrison2121 and Finley. Amazing story ... amazing sport!! Congrats to everyone who got their @dpworldtour card – Tommy Fleetwood.

Guys I’m back in the Official World Golf Rankings! Someone has to be the 4,160th best golf in the world, and it’s me! – golf instructor and influencer Peter Finch, who made the cut at the Egyptian Open on the Asian Development Tour.

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off in Hong Kong. Photograph: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty

In the Bag

Tom McKibbin – Link Hong Kong Open

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (8.5°)

3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15°)

Irons: Callaway 2025 Apex UT Utility Iron (3), Callaway Apex Ai150 (4), Callaway X-Forged (5-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Opus SP (50° and 54°), Titleist Vokey SM10 (60°)

Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Know the Rules

Q: A player takes lateral relief from a red penalty area by correctly dropping a ball in the two club-length relief area. While the player is assessing their next shot, a gust of wind blows the ball back into the penalty area. What is the ruling?

A: There is no additional penalty but the player must replace the ball back on its original spot. Such a situation is covered by Rule 9.3: If the player puts the original ball or another ball into play by dropping, placing or replacing it, and natural forces cause the ball at rest to move and come to rest in another area of the course or out of bounds, the ball must be replaced on its original spot.