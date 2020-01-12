Wexford finish like a train to derail Kilkenny and book Walsh Cup final spot

Cats had got back within a point before Davy Fitzgerald’s side put the foot down

Wexford’s Michael Furlong blocks Billy Ryan of Kilkenny during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup semi-final at John Lockes in Callan. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Wexford’s Michael Furlong blocks Billy Ryan of Kilkenny during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup semi-final at John Lockes in Callan. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

 

Wexford 2-18 Kilkenny 1-9

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford made a good start to 2020 as they powered home against their old foes Kilkenny with a double-scores win in Callan as they booked a place in the Walsh Cup final.

Wexford, who will play Galway in the final, had the edge for most of the game. The sides split the first four points equally, but once Michael Dwyer found the net on 16 minutes, Wexford had a lead they would not lose. With Jack O’Connor, Harry Kehoe and David Dunne also in good scoring form the Model County went in six clear at half-time (1-8 to 0-5).

Kilkenny rallied in the second half and were soon breathing down Wexford’s necks. Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy did most of the damage, coming up from the opposite end to rifle home an impressive 42nd-minute penalty. With young O’Loughlin Gaels player Eoin O’Shea adding a point there was now just one between the sides (1-8 to 1-7) but Wexford wouldn’t be caught.

Two good points from Aidan Nolan gave them some daylight, before the same player rattled the Kilkenny net with 14 minutes of normal time to play. They kicked on from there, hitting more points through Jack O’Connor (two) and Conor McDonald to stretch their lead, before McDonald (free) and Harry Shore sealed a good win.

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; G Molloy, Joe O’Connor, M Furlong; P Foley (0-1), R Donohoe, G Bailey (0-1); A Rochford, K Foley; Jack O’Connor (0-7, five frees), A Nolan (1-2), D Dunne (0-2); H Kehoe (0-2), A Shore (0-2), M Dwyer (1-0).

Subs: S Murphy for R Donohoe (inj, 28 mins); S Donohoe for P Foley (40); P Morris for K Foley, C McDonald (0-1) for Kehoe (both 49); P Foley for M Furlong (60); K O’Grady for Dwyer (66).

KILKENNY: E Murphy (1-0, pen); C Delaney, P Deegan, C Wallace; D Blanchfield, C Fogarty, T Kenny; P O’Carroll, J Maher (0-2); A Nolan, S Murphy, P Holden (0-3, three frees); C Hennessy, B Ryan, G Aylward (0-1).

Subs: J Burke for Maher (h/t); E O’Shea (0-3, two frees) for S Murphy (40 mins); S Donnelly for C Hennessy (44); M Butler for Holden (50).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.