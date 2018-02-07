UCD advance to Sigerson Cup semi-final as they hold DCU at bay

Midfield dominance of Kerry pair Jack Barry and Barry O’Sullivan decisive

Updated: about 9 hours ago
John Fallon

 

UCD 0-16 DCU 1-9

UCD advanced to a semi-final showdown next week against Ulster University in the Sigerson Cup after a deserved victory at DCU Sportsgrounds. UCD led from the opening minute and never trailed during an entertaining contest.

John Divilly’s side raced into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead after just 14 minutes and while DCU managed to get the gap back to a point by the interval, UCD again held an edge on the resumption.

Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy got three of those early scores for UCD with Evan O’Carroll of Laois chipping in with two, while the midfield dominance of the Kerry pair Jack Barry and Barry O’Sullivan was decisive throughout.

Roscommon forward Diarmuid Murtagh was key to the DCU revival, with Tipperary’s Stephen O’Brien finally getting them off the mark after 20 minutes.

But a goal from Murtagh helped cut the gap to 0-8 to 1-4 at the interval.

The sides quickly exchanged points after the restart but UCD pulled away to lead by 0-13 to 1-6 going into the final quarter.

A superb effort from Paddy Durcan and a good point from Eanna O Conchuir cut the gap to two with 14 minutes left but UCD hit back with an effort from O’Carroll.

But DCU were reduced to 14 when Ciaran Boylan picked up a second yellow card seven minutes from time and they never looked like rescuing the game after that as UCD played down the clock to book their place in next week’s semi-final against Ulster University.

UCD: C Manton; L Fortune, C O’Shea, C Mullally; P Healy, S Coen, J Feehan; B O’Sullivan, J Barry (0-1); L Casey (0-1), C McCarthy (0-5, 0-4 frees), B Byrne; T Hayes (0-1), E O’Carroll (0-5, 0-1 free, 0-1 45), E Lowry (0-3, 3f). Subs: L Silke for Feehan (45 mins), L Moran for Hayes (49 mins), B O Seanachain for Casey (55 mins), P O’Connor for Lowry (59 mins).

DCU: E Comerford; C Boylan, F Kelly, D Monaghan; P Durcan (0-1), S Akram, D Ward; C McGonagle, S O’Brien (0-1); D O’Connor (0-1), S Carthy, D Reynolds; M Bannigan, D Murtagh (1-3, 0-2 free), E O Conchuir (0-3, 0-1 f). Subs: C Breheny for Bannigan (29 mins), C Bradley for O’Brien (31 mins), M Hall for Monaghan (40 mins), T Galligan for Reynolds (51 mins).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

