Roscommon stage late comeback to stun Tipperary

Tipperary 3-9 Roscommon 1-17

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay praised his men for having the character to come from six points down in the closing stages to snatch victory at Semple Stadium.

It’s the second week in a row that they have come from behind and having salvaged a draw last week against Meath, they went one better this time.

They rattled off 1-5 without reply in the closing eight minutes to stun Tipperary.

“We’re now in a very decent position,” said McStay. “A little bit of pressure is moved off. We’re happy enough but we won’t be getting carried away with something in early February.”

Tipperary seemed poised to back up their win over Cork with another big boost but manager Liam Kearns lamented the way they got caught at the death.

“We are disappointed. The games are coming thick and fast. I told them after the Cork match to park it and not get carried away with it.

“And I said the told the exact same thing, we have another game next week. You just have to keep going.”

His men were well worth their 1-6 to 0-6 interval lead after Conor Sweeney converted a 20th minute penalty to tie the match after Roscommon had opened up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

A second goal from a penalty by Sweeney helped push Tipp ahead by double scores - 2-8 to 0-7 - five minutes after the restart.

And when Roscommon briefly responded, the hosts pulled away again with a superb goal from Michael Quinlivan.

But Roscommon staged a dramatic finish. A goal from Diarmuid Murtagh two minutes from the end of regular time gave them real hope.

And then they pushed on with captain Conor Devaney edging them in front in the fourth minutes of stoppage time and impressive sub Donie Smith closing the deal.

Tipperary: E Comerford; S O’Connell, J Meagher, A Campbell; B Maher, R Kiely, J Feehan; L Casey (0-1), S O’Brien; J Keane, J Kennedy (0-1, 0-1 free), B Fox; C Sweeney (2-4, 2-0 pens, 0-2 frees), M Quinlivan (1-0), L McGrath (0-2, 0-1 free). Subs: L Boland (0-1) for McGrath (57 mins), K Fahey for Kennedy (62 mins), G Hannigan for Casey (67 mins).

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, J McManus, N McInerney; F Lennon (0-1), S Mullooly, C Devaney (0-2); T O’Rourke, E Smith; N Daly (0-1), N Kilroy (0-2), Fintan Cregg (0-1); D Murtagh (1-4, 0-3 frees), C Lennon (0-1), C Murtagh (0-3, 0-3 frees). Subs: B Stack for Fintan Cregg (31 mins), Finbar Cregg for Mullooly (46 mins), D Smith (0-2, 0-1 sideline) for C Murtagh (53 mins), I Kilbride for O’Rourke (55 mins), C Daly for E Smith (60 mins), R Daly for F Lennon (65 mins).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)