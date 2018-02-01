CPA to lobby in campaign over voting transparency at congress

The Club Players Association (CPA) has announced details of a lobbying campaign in support of its motion seeking to make all delegates accountable for their votes at congress.

The motion has been submitted by the St Mary’s club in Rosslare, home to former All-Ireland winning Wexford manager Liam Griffin, who will propose the measure should it make the clár for congress, which takes place in just over three weeks.

It proposes to record the vote of delegates on all motions.

In a letter sent to all county secretaries for their delegations and other congress delegates, the CPA argues that their motion would ensure that mandates are respected when voting takes place.

“We believe that it is in the interests of all the GAA membership that the association is clearly transparent and accountable,” said CPA chair Micheál Briody.

“Whatever motions come forward to congress, the membership need to be assured that they will receive a fair hearing and that any vote is clear and transparent. We would call upon club members and players to ensure that their voice is heard in the way in which their county delegates are mandated for congress.

“Given that the GAA is founded on democracy and that the voice of the club is important we need to ensure going forward that votes are recorded.”