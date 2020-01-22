Steed has the last word as IT Carlow reach their first Sigerson Cup final

Forward’s goal in added time ends hopes of Letterkenny IT

IT Carlow’s Adam Steed is tackled by Letterkenny IT’s Paddy Dolan. Photo: John McVitty /Inpho

IT Carlow 2-9 Letterkenny IT 1-9

The fist of Adam Steed was enough for Carlow IT to earn a place in their first ever Sigerson Cup final over Michael Murphy’s Letterkenny IT.

The half forward got on the end of a centre from Cian Farrell deep into injury time in Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen.

Moments earlier the semi-final looked set for extra-time when Letterkenny midfielder Caoimhin Marley palmed a goal himself.

The game was a slow burner for the majority. Farrell was the exception – the young Offaly forward was the game’s most impressive forward and landed three first-half points. Despite Farrell’s efforts, Letterkenny would lead 0-5 to 0-4 at the turn.

Donegal county midfielder Michael Langan singlehandedly dragged his team into contention with his ball winning and placed kicks and he put his side 0-8 to 0-6 ahead with a quarter of an hour to play.

Momentum then swung in Carlow’s favour when Letterkenny lost Darragh Black to a red card and Mark McAteer with a black. With a numerical advantage Evan Lowry found the net to spark a unanswered sequence of 1-4.

Marley thought he had secured extra-time. Farrell and Steed had other ideas.

IT Carlow: K Roche; R Ryan, R Hitchcock, J Moore; C Walsh, T Collins, C Doyle; N Hughes, S Ryan; C Byrne (0-1), A Steed (1-1), P O’Toole (0-1); C Farrell (0-4,3f 1m), J Walsh (0-1), E Lowry (1-0).

Subs: G Murphy (0-1, 145’) for Walsh (38), T Griffin for J Walsh, (40) P O’Connor for Hitchcock (55).

Letterkenny IT: M Lynch; N McElwaine, M McAteer, A Gillooly (0-1); C Bonner, O Langan (0-1), L Jackson; M Langan (0-4,3f), C Marley (1-1); R McFadden, P Mogan (0-1), P Dolan; U Doherty, D Black, E McGettigan (0-1).

Subs: J Campbell for Jackson (h-t), Ethan Harkin for R McFadden (53).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).

