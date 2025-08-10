Peter Keane steps down as Clare senior football manager

Peter Keane ahead of Clare's round one meeting with Down at Cusack Park in Ennis in May. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Peter Keane has stepped down as manager of the Clare senior footballers after one season in charge.

In a statement shared by Clare GAA on Sunday, the Kerryman said “a combination of factors” had influenced his decision, “namely growing business demands, plus travel and time challenges”.

Keane was appointed to the role last October, succeeding his county man Mark Fitzgerald, who had filled the role for one season. Prior to Fitzgerald, Colm Collins had spent a decade in charge of the Banner footballers.

This season, Clare reached a third successive Munster final, again falling to Kerry in the decider on May 4th. In the All-Ireland series, the Banner were drawn in Group 3, in which they suffered defeats to Down, Monaghan and Louth to see them out of the championship.

“I really enjoyed my time working with a great panel of footballers, whose commitment and dedication was first class,” Keane’s statement on his departure read.

“Their desire to be better footballers and play for their county at the highest level was exemplary.”

Keane thanked his management and backroom teams for their work and commitment over the past season, and the players “for their total commitment, positive attitude, and dedication”, wishing them “the very best for the future”.

Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating expressed his thanks to Keane “for the professionalism and dedication he brought to the role, to follow on from the encouraging development of our senior football panel by his predecessors”.

“I know from discussing Clare football matter with Peter over the past year that his interest in our cause was genuine and his engagement with our players was always enthusiastic and forthright,” Keating added.

“The logistics of his journey to Clare a number of times a week for the duration of the season proved difficult to manage alongside his business interests and personal/family commitments, and whilst we had sincerely hoped Peter could remain in the manager’s role, we accept his decision with the grace he brought to the appointment.”

Keating concluded the county will now look to appoint Keane’s replacement “as soon as practicable to ensure we are prepared and ready for the 2026 season”.