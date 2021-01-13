Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups cancelled for current academic year

All third-level GAA competitions have been cancelled for the rest of the academic year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flagship Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups – won by DCU and UCC respectively last year – will now not take place with the GAA Higher Education commuittee hopeful that the 2020/21 competitions can go ahead as planned, starting in the autumn.

“We’re very disappointed that our championships will not take place,” said Higher Education chairman Michael Hyland.

“Comhairle Ardoideachais had planned for and were hopeful of all of our championships, including the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups, going ahead but it’s apparent that it won’t be possible for this year. We wish to thank all the colleges, the clubs, club committees, students, students unions and the hard working development officers for their understanding and their ongoing commitment to our sector.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about when games will recommence at club and county level and what the calendar will look like in 2021 but as the situation becomes clearer, we will work with the clubs, colleges, development officers and all stakeholders to try and find ways to mitigate against the effects of our students not having had any games this academic year and we are really looking forward to a return to play in October.

“We are looking forward staging second year competitions for this year’s Freshers which we hope will take place in the first Semester of the 2021/2022 academic year.

“We are looking forward to securing the space in the GAA calendar for third level - week 7 and 8 for Sigerson and Fitzgibbon and thank everyone for their support in securing these dates which can only help all our students, clubs and our sector generally.

“Finally I would like to wish all our players well for the studies in the year and would like to wish all those involved in our sector the very best and good health as we get through Covid-19.”