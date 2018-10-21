Owen Mulligan’s last gasp point sends London final to a replay

Tyrone great came off the bench to convert a free in the fifth minute of injury time
Fulham Irish’s Owen Mulligan scored the crucial late point to send the London SFC final to a replay at Ruislip. Photo: Gerry McManus/Inpho

Fulham Irish 1-14 Tir Chonaill Gaels 1-14

Owen Mulligan kicked the last of three injury-time points to earn a replay for Fulham Irish.

The Tyrone great came off the bench to convert a free in the fifth minute of injury time, with the replay fixed for next Sunday at Ruislip (throw-in 2.30pm).

Fulham should have been out of sight after a dominant start saw them lead by seven points after nine minutes as former Cavan forward David Givney scored a goal with less than 60 seconds on the clock.

However, the defending champions managed just two more scores in the remainder of the half as London captain Liam Gavaghan led Tir Chonaill Gaels’ fightback.

Fulham’s lead was cut to two by the interval, 1-7 to 0-8, and they fell behind for the first time on 42 minutes when Donegal All-Ireland winner Adrian Hanlon hammered a shot to the roof of the net.

Tir Chonaill led by three as the game entered injury time but a number of errant kickouts opened the door for Fulham, with Mulligan slotting a free from the last play.

FULHAM IRISH: J Tavey; M Cunningham, C Hyde, R Morgan; R Sloan, H Dockry, M Walsh; M Murphy (0-1), D Connern (0-1, 1f); L Staunton (0-9, 6f), A McArdle, L Turley; L Mulvey (0-1), D Givney (1-1), G Nugent.

Subs: D O’Connor for Turley (35), O Mulligan (0-1, 1f) for Walsh (40), S O’Brien for Nugent (46), P Friel for Mulvey (48), J Gilfedder for Morgan (55).

TIR CHONAILL GAELS: G McEvoy; M McWilliams, P Butler, G Magee; M McCoy, A McDermott, M Moynihan; B Friel (0-1), B Mullin; E Murray, M Gottsche, L Gavaghan (0-6, 2f); R Elliott 90-2), A Hanlon (1-2), K Butler (0-3).

Subs: K Rafferty for Elliott (37), S Burke for McWilliams (43), R Kearney for Murray (50), R Breen for Hanlon (60).

Referee: M Maher.

