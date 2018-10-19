Stephen Rochford joins Donegal management team

Former Mayo manager joins Declan Bonner’s new backroom team
Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has joined the Donegal management team of Declan Bonner. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford will continue his involvement with senior intercounty football after he was named as part of Declan Bonner’s new backroom team with Donegal.

Rochford left Mayo at the end of August after he failed to receive the support of the county’s executive committee to the new management team he had put together.

he will now join Bonner in Donegal, along with strength and conditioning coach Aaron Kyles.

Karl Lacey, Anthony McGrath and John McElhome have left the Donegal senior set-up.

