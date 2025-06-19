Trinity climbs to 75th in world university rankings

Trinity College Dublin jumped 12 places to 75th in the latest set of world university rankings

Trinity College Dublin, Ireland’s highest-ranked third-level institution, has jumped 12 places to 75th in the latest set of world university rankings, while Ireland is the most improved higher education system in Europe.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 show that seven of Ireland’s eight universities have climbed up the global league table, boosted by factors such as employer reputation and the rising proportion of international staff and students.

For the first time all Irish universities now feature among the world’s top 800.

While Trinity is the highest ranked, it is followed by UCD (118th, up eight places), UCC (246th, up 27 places), University of Galway (284th, down 11 places), University of Limerick (401st, up 20 places) and Dublin City University (410th, up 11 places).

In addition Maynooth University has climbed the rankings (771-780th, up from 801-850) along with Technological University Dublin (781-790, up from 851-900).

The QS World University Rankings 2026 evaluate more than 1,500 universities across 100 countries and territories.

Rank in Ireland 2026 rank 2025 rank Institution 1 75 87 Trinity College Dublin 2 118 =126 University College Dublin 3 246 =273 University College Cork 4 284 =273 University of Galway / Ollscoil na Gaillimhe 5 =401 =421 University of Limerick 6 =410 =421 Dublin City University 7 771-780 801-850 Maynooth University 8 781-790 851-900 Technological University of Dublin

Overall, MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, retains its top position for the 14th year, followed by Imperial College London (second) – led by former UCD president Prof Hugh Brady – and Stanford University (third).

While there are more than a dozen world university rankings, the QS version is considered by education observers as one of the “big three”, alongside Times Higher Education and Shanghai’s Academic Ranking of World Universities.

Critics say university rankings are not an accurate measure of performance and neglect key areas such as the quality of teaching and learning. They remain influential internationally, however, in areas such as reputation, research and student choice.

The rankings show Trinity College Dublin improved across key indicators used such as academic reputation, international faculty and graduate outcomes.

Trinity’s provost Dr Linda Doyle said the rankings news “encourages us to be even bolder in our ambition for Trinity and, indeed, for Ireland – an ambition that should be championed and defended regardless of the rankings”.

She said a sustainable funding model for higher education in Ireland was key to helping it thrive.

“While increased core funding helps us to achieve our ambitions on the national and international stage, we need to see an absolute step-change in how universities and research are funded in Ireland.”

Universities have welcomed additional core funding in the Budget 2025, but noted that a €307 million funding gap identified by Government in 2022 is still not fully closed.

Ben Sowter, senior vice-president at QS, said Ireland’s “outstanding results” showed the country’s campuses were increasingly “open and diverse, which benefits both domestic and international students, as well as employers seeking globally minded talent”.

He said Ireland outperformed many European counterparts and global English-speaking student destinations in key areas such as employer reputation, international faculty and sustainability.

Every Irish university also improved its international students ratio, reflecting growing international appeal and diversity on Irish campuses.

Mr Sowter said general improvements across the board in academic reputation also showed the increased regard in which institutions’ research and educational innovativeness is held.

“Improving the ratio of faculty to students, heightening intensity of research undertaken at universities and ensuring graduates are supported to go on to make meaningful impacts on society will help Irish universities keep improving and making positive contributions to both Ireland and the globe,” he said.

Globally, the US remains the most represented system, with 192 universities, and sees more institutions rise than fall in this edition.

China has continued its ascent with Peking University holding on to its 14th place, while Tsinghua University rose to 17th, and Fudan University climbed nine spots to 30th, signalling a strong research-led push.