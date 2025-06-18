Ireland’s EuroMillions winner bought their €250 million winning ticket in Munster

It is the 18th time a EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket has been sold in the State. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The holder of the winning ticket for Tuesday’s €250 million EuroMillions draw purchased their ticket in a store in Munster.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery, revealed the location of the winning ticket for the jackpot, which had been rolling over since reaching its maximum cap of €250 million on June 6th. The winning numbers were: 13, 22, 23, 44, 49, and the two Lucky Stars were 3 and 5.

“We are continuing to advise all EuroMillions players in the Munster region to check their tickets very carefully to see if they have landed this mega windfall,” said Emma Monaghan. “We’re looking forward to sharing more details about the win in the coming days.”

It is the 18th time a EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket has been sold in the State.

The previous record win was a €175 million in February 2019, with the ticket on that occasion sold at Reilly’s Daybreak on Main Street, The Naul, Co Dublin.

In addition to the main EuroMillions jackpot, last night also brought riches to a EuroMillions Plus player in Co. Wexford, after they successfully matched all five winning numbers to secure the top prize of €500,000.

The Plus player purchased their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw, from Selskar Bookshop, Townparks, Co. Wexford.

Ms Monaghan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday that the most important thing for the holder of the ticket was to sign the back of it and keep it somewhere safe and then to contact the National Lottery’s claims team.

It is not known if the ticket was purchased by an individual or a group or consortium of players, she said.

“This is a massive win for anyone. It’s an eye-watering prize, but certainly life-changing and no doubt a huge shock to the winner. But if at all possible, stay calm. I know that might be easier said than done.

“Have a cup of tea and just let it sink in. Players do have 90 days to claim the prize, so I’m hoping that they will make contact before then.

“It’s just a matter of letting the win sink in. Most importantly, letting us know that you have the winning ticket.”

Ms Monaghan also advised the winner to seek financial and legal advice. “It is a lot of money, so you want to make sure that you’re working it in its best way.”

In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick became Ireland’s first EuroMillions winner, banking more than €115 million.

In February 2020, a Co Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot after buying a ticket at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won €30.9 million with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.