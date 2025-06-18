House destroyed by fire following explosion in Roscommon

The emergency services are at the scene of the house fire. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Co Roscommon caused by a large explosion.

Residents in The Oaks estate in Frenchpark are said to have heard a loud bang at about 7.10pm.

Footage on social media appears to show the house almost completely destroyed by fire, with its roof caved in.

It is unclear whether anybody was in the house at the time of the fire.

Gardaí said they were made aware of the incident at 7.15pm and remain on site. Investigations are ongoing.

The estate was build in 2004 and consists of approximately 50 houses and a number of apartments.