Ireland

House destroyed by fire following explosion in Roscommon

No reports yet of casualties in home in The Oaks estate in Frenchpark

The emergency services are at the scene of the house fire. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
The emergency services are at the scene of the house fire. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Jun 18 2025 - 22:44

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Co Roscommon caused by a large explosion.

Residents in The Oaks estate in Frenchpark are said to have heard a loud bang at about 7.10pm.

Footage on social media appears to show the house almost completely destroyed by fire, with its roof caved in.

It is unclear whether anybody was in the house at the time of the fire.

READ MORE

Gardaí said they were made aware of the incident at 7.15pm and remain on site. Investigations are ongoing.

The estate was build in 2004 and consists of approximately 50 houses and a number of apartments.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times