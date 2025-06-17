Kickout mark rule changed after central council vote

Louth's Dara McDonnell competes in the air with Keenan Sexton and Mark McInerney of Clare. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Central Council has voted overwhelming to remove the 50-metre penalty for a foul on a player who catches a kick-out mark.

The 39-1 vote in favour of the Football Review Committee’s proposed change will see the amended rule in operation from this weekend’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

The issue came under the spotlight in Kerry’s recent All-Ireland group game win over Cork, with the referee Derek O’Mahoney intervening on several occasions and the Kingdom manager Jack O’Connor describing the rule as “ridiculous”.

The 50-metre penalty had been criticised by several managers but speaking after his side’s defeat to Galway last weekend, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney expressed frustration at the possibility of mid-championship rule alterations.

“They just seem to be able to do what they want,” said McGeeney.

“Some teams tell them to do something, I’d love that direct line. Whoever has that direct line to Jim [Gavin] and Eamonn [Fitzmaurice], I would love that.”