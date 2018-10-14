Leitrim SFC Final: End game seals it for Aughawillan

Half parish are full value fora 12th title as they dethrone Mohill
 

Aughawillan 0-14 Mohill 1-9

The rural half parish of Aughawillan captured their 12th Leitrim Senior Football title in impressive style defeating outgoing champions and favourites Mohill before a record crowd of 3,700 at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday.

In a game of contrasting halves played in balmy, sunny conditions, Mohill were the better side in a hum-drum first half devoid of excitement, other than an opportunist goal by Ronan Gordon in the 10th minute when he punched a high angled ball from Keith Beirne to the Aughawillan net.

Although the ‘Willies’ kept in touch with four of their side’s points from man of the match Gary Plunkett the goal separated the sides at the break with Mohill deservedly leading 1-7 to 0-7.

The introduction of substitute Seán Flanagan 10 minutes after the resumption proved a game changer as the Plunkett brothers, Mark and Gary, at midfield, aided by Morgan Quinn, Pearce Dolan and Flanagan dominated the exchanges.

However, the game went right to the wire with Flanagan appropriately levelling matters with two minutes remaining. Gary Plunkett put his side ahead, with victory secured with an stoppage -time point from play by brother Mark.

AUGHAWILLAN: C Maguire; D McGovern, F McTague, M Quinn; S Quinn (capt), R McTague, B Prior; G Plunkett (0-5, one free), M Plunkett (0-3, one 45); S Gilheany, P Dolan, M Quinn (0-3, one free); N Beirne, N Plunkett (0-1),C Gilheany (0-1).

Subs: S Flanagan (0-1) for S Gilheany (40 mins).

MOHILL: P Tighe; D Mitchell, A Armstrong, J Mitchell; S Harkin, C Canning, C Kennedy; K Keegan, S Quinn; A McLoughlin (0-2), D Flynn (0-2), D Beck (capt), R Gordon (1-1), R Kennedy, K Beirne (0-4, two frees).

Subs: O Madden for K Keegan (47 mins), J Reynolds for R Gordon (58).

Referee: P Guckian (Fenbagh-St Caillin’s).

