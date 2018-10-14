Meath SFC Final: Stuart Lowndes seals third title for Dunboyne

Dunboyne 1-11 Summerhill 0-9

A brilliantly executed goal from Stuart Lowndes on 54 minutes settled what was a closely fought Meath SFC final at Páirc Tailteann on Sunday.

Lowndes, brother of Dublin star Eric, rifled to the net after a high delivery from Donal Lenihan bounced in the danger area before being pounced on by the wing forward.

Up until that score there was little to choose between the sides, with the goal giving Dunboyne a 1-10 to 0-9 lead.

Summerhill, who were also beaten finalists 12 months ago, led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break after having to wait 15 minutes for their opening score from a Barry Dardis free.

Dunboyne raced into a three-point lead early on but at half-time it was Summerhill who led 0-5 to 0-4.

Three points within five minutes of the restart had Dunboyne ahead and they held that lead until Dardis pointed on 49 minutes to level at 0-9 each.

Substitute Cathal Lacey fired Dunboyne back into the lead before Lowndes struck for the crucial goal.

There was no way back for Summerhill after that body blow and Robbie McCarthy capped a fine individual display with his seventh point before the finish.

This was Dunboyne’s third ever title and their first since 2005.

DUNBOYNE: C Flynn; S Ryan, S McEntee, C O’Dwyer; C Finn, G McCoy, S Lavin; D Gallagher, N Jones; S Lowndes (1-0), D McEntee (0-1), L Byrne (0-1); R McCarthy (0-7, five frees), R Jones, D Lenihan (0-1, one free).

Subs: C Lowndes for Ryan (44 mins), C Lacey (0-1) for D McEntee (44), C Doran for Byrne (47), S Comiskey for Gallagher (52), J Donnelly for N Jones (57), J Scannell for O’Dwyer (62).

SUMMERHILL: T McDonnell; I Hughes, C Young, J Lavelle; Ross Ryan, W Ryan, P Geraghty (0-1); M Byrne (0-1), J Keane; K Ryan, D Larkin (0-2), C Devlin; S Dalton (0-1), B Dardis (0-4, four frees), D Dalton.

Subs: Ronan Ryan for Lavelle (37 mins), C Gillespie for Keane (44), S Husband for Devlin (50), P Larkin for S Dalton (54), L Shaw for K Ryan (56).

Referee: C McManus (Gaeil Colmcille).