Carlow SHC final: Mount Leinster Rangers retain title

Chris Nolan’s man of the match performance enough to guide his side to an eighth success
Chris Nolan inspired Mount Leinster Rangers to the Carlow SHC title. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Chris Nolan inspired Mount Leinster Rangers to the Carlow SHC title. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Mount Leinster Rangers 3-10 St Mullins 1-13

Chris Nolan hit 1-3 from play in a man-of-the-match performance as Mount Leinster Rangers came from behind to beat 14-man St Mullins by three points in Sunday’s Carlow hurling final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Nolan struck in the 2nd minute for a Rangers goal but that was quickly neutralised by a cracking goal from a penalty by St Mullins star player Marty Kavanagh.

St Mullins lost captain Seamus Murphy to a red card on 42 minutes but looked to be heading for a 27th title when they took a 1-13 to 2-7 lead on 51 minutes.

But an Eddie Byrne goal on 54 minutes swung the final Rangers way. Substitute James Kelly’s fired over a lead point for Rangers and further white flags from Chris Nolan and a Kevin McDonald free gave the holders an eighth SHC success.

Mount Leinster Rangers: D Grennan; M Malone, R Kelly (0-1), M Doyle; K McDonald (0-2, 0-1 free), G Kelly, R Coady; D Phelan, T Joyce; C Nolan (1-3), D Byrne, J Murphy; D Murphy (1-3, 0-3 frees), E Byrne (1-0), J Nolan. Subs: P Coady for Malone (42); J Kelly (0-1) for Joyce (55).

St Mullins: M Ryan; D Connors, P Doyle, G Bennett; D Whelan, J Doran, G Coady; J Kavanagh (0-1), M Walsh (0-1); J Murphy, S Murphy, J Doyle (0-2); P Connors, M Kavanagh (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65) J O’Neill (0-1). Subs: J Walsh for O’Neill (43); P Fortune for Whelan (61).

Referee: P Murphy (Ballinkillen).

